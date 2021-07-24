ব্যাংকের চাকরির মডেল প্রশ্ন-১

Section-C : General Mathematics

35. If a number of two digits is k times the sum of its digits, then the number formed by interchanging the digits is the sum of the digits multiplied by-

a. k - 1 b. 11 - k

c. 9 + k d. 10 - k

36. In a hotel, 60% had vegetarian lunch while 30% had non-vegetarian lunch and 15% had both types of lunch. If 96 people were present, how many did not eat either type of lunch?

a. 20 b. 24

c. 26 d. 28

37. Two numbers are in the ratio 7 : 11. If 7 is added to each of the numbers, the ratio becomes 2 : 3. The smaller number is-

a. 39 b. 49

c. 66 d. 77

38. A man can row upstream at 10 kmph and downstream at 18 kmph. Find the man’s rate in still water?

a.14 kmph b. 4 kmph

c.12 kmph d. 10 kmph

39. A 270 m long train running at the speed of 120 kmph crosses another train running in opposite direction at the speed of 80 kmph in 9 seconds. What is the length of the other train?

a. 230 m b. 240 m

c. 260 m d. 320 m

40. Two trains, 130 and 110 metres long are going in the same direction. The faster train takes one minute to pass the other completely. If they are moving in opposite directions, they pass each other completely in 3 seconds. Find the speed of the faster train.

a. 38 m/sec b. 42 m/sec

c. 46 m/sec d. 50 m/sec

41. 8 litres are drawn from a cask full of wine and is then filled with water. This operation is performed three more times. The ratio of the quantity of wine now left in cask to that of the water is 16 : 65. How much wine did the cask hold originally?

a. 18 litres b. 24 litres

c. 32 litres d. 42 litres

42. The principal that amount to 4913 Tk. in 3 years at 6% per annum compound interest compounded annually, is?

a.3096 Tk. b.4076 Tk.

c.4085 Tk. d.4096 Tk.

43. Instead of a metre scale, a cloth merchant uses a 120 cm scale while buying but uses an 80 cm scale while selling the same cloth. If he offers a discount of 20% on cash payment what is his overall profit percentage?

a. 15% b. 20%

c. 25% d. 40%

44. Two cards are drawn from a pack of 52 cards. The probability that either both are red or both are kings, is-

a. b.

c. d.

45. A clock is started at noon. By 10 minutes past 5, the hour hand has turned through-

a. 145° b. 150° c. 155° d. 160°

46. For a certain month, the dates of three of the Sun-days are even numbers. Then, The 15th of that month falls on a?

a. Thursday b. Friday

c. Saturday d. Sunday

47. If U = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9} and B = {x : x Î U and sx > 37}.

What is the set of B?

a. B = {8,9} b. B = {7,8}

c. B = {7,9} d. F

48. Which one is the factor of x3 + 2x2- 5x - 6?

a. x - 4 b. x - 1

c. x + 2 d. x + 3

49. If a -x(ax + b-x) = 1 + , then x = what?

a. - 2 b. - 1 c. 2 d. 3

50. If the largest chord of any circle is 10 cm, what cm is the radius of the circle?

a. 2 b. 5 c. 10 d. 20

51. In which quardrant does the angle A lie, where sinA = and tanA = - 1?

a. First b. Second

c. Third d. Fourth

52. Forming 45° angle with ground 18 metres long ladder leans of the top of the wall, find the height of the wall.

a.11.528 m (Approx) b. 12.627 m (Approx)

c.12.728 m (Approx) d. 13.728 m (Approx)

53. In 5 + 8 + 11 + 14 + ........ which term is 383?

a. 77 b. 125

c. 127 d. 381

54. If 4b > - 7a and b < a, which of the following is correct?

a. - 4b < 7a b. - 4b > 7a

c. - 4b <- 7a d. 4b > 7

55. The straight line is perpendicular to the line y = 3x + 3, the slope of that line ¾

a. 3 b. - 1

c. d. -

56. The greatest number when subtracted from 5834, gives a number exactly divisible by each of 20, 28, 32 and 35 is ?

a. 1120 b. 4714

c. 5200 d. 5600

57. When 15 is included in a list of natural numbers, their mean is increased by 2. When 1 is included in this new list, the mean of the numbers in the new list is decreased by 1. How many numbers were there in the original list?

a. 4 b 5

c 6 d 8