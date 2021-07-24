পরামর্শ
ব্যাংকের চাকরির মডেল প্রশ্ন-১
ব্যাংকের চাকরিতে পদের সংখ্যা যেমন বেড়েছে সঙ্গে প্রার্থীর সংখ্যাও বেড়েছে কয়েক গুণ। প্রতিযোগিতাও এখন অনেক। বিশেষত বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকসহ রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত ব্যাংকগুলোতে চাকরি পেতে আবেদন প্রক্রিয়া থেকে শুরু করে ভাইভা পর্যন্ত বেশ কয়েকটি ধাপ পেরোতে হয়। প্রবল প্রতিযোগিতাপূর্ণ এসব ধাপে পদার্পণ করার আগেই প্রার্থীদের মনে নানা প্রশ্ন উঁকি দেয়। বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের চাকরির প্রস্তুতির জন্য লেখাটি প্রস্তুত করা হয়েছে।
Section-A : Bangla
1. যে সম্পর্কটি বিসদৃশ-
a. বারিধি : বারিদ b. কাঞ্চন : সুবর্ণ
c. মৃগেন্দ্র : কেশরী d. সবিতা : তপন
2. প্রত্যক্ষ বস্তুর সঙ্গে পরোক্ষ কোনো বস্তুর তুলনা করলে প্রত্যক্ষ বস্তুটিকে বলে-
a. উপমান b. উপমিত
c. উপমেয় d. উপমা
3. ণ-ত্ব বিধি অনুসারে কোন জোড়া অশুদ্ধ বানান?
a. দুর্নিবার, নবারুণ b. হরিণ, মূল্যায়ন
c. কেরাণি, পরগণা d. পণ, প্রণয়ন
4. ‘ছোট কিন্তু রসে ভরা’। বাক্যটিকে সরল বাক্যে রূপান্তরিত করলে হবে-
a. যদিও ছোট, তবু রসে ভরা
b. রসে ভরা ছোট চিঠি
c. ছোট ও রসে ভরা
d. ছোট হলেও রসে ভরা
5. ‘বুড় সালিকের ঘাড়ে রোঁ’ প্রবচনটির যথার্থ অর্থ-
a. কষ্টের ওপর আরো কষ্ট
b. দুরারোগ্য ব্যাধি
c. বুড়োর ভীমরতি
d. নতুন যৌবনপ্রাপ্তি
6. জিবের ডগা আর ওপর-পাটি দাঁতের সংস্পর্শে উচ্চারিত হয়-
a. গ, ঘ b. জ, ঝ
c. ট, ঠ d. ত, থ
7. ‘তার খই যেন মুখে ফুটছে।’ এখানে বাক্য হারিয়েছে?
a. আকাঙ্ক্ষা b. যোগ্যতা
c. আসত্তি d. কোনোটিই নয়
8. বাংলা উপন্যাসের প্রাথমিক পর্যায়ে কোন বিষয়টি বিশেষ প্রাধান্য বিস্তার করেছিল?
a. সামাজিক কাহিনি b. সমাজের রঙ্গরসাত্মক চিত্র
c. সামাজিক নির্যাতন d. বাঙালির জীবনকাহিনি
9. কোন বাক্যটি প্রযোজক ক্রিয়া দ্বারা গঠিত?
a. মাথা ঝিম ঝিম করছে
b. তোমার পরিশ্রমের ফল ফলেছে
c. সাইরেন বেজে উঠলো
d. মা শিশুটিকে চাঁদ দেখাচ্ছেন
10. ‘অধ্যাপক’ শব্দের প্রমিত উচ্চারণ-
a. অদ্ধাপক b. অদ্ধাপোক
c. ওদ্ ধাপক্ d. ওধ্ধাপোক্
11. ‘মত্স্যগন্ধা’ যে সমাসের উদাহরণ-
a. তত্পুরুষ b. কর্মধারয়
c. বহুব্রীহি d. অব্যয়ীভাব
12. ‘রাত্রি নিশিথে যাঁহারা টক শ’র অনুষ্ঠানে অংশ নিয়া থাকেন, আলোচনার ধরন দেখে মনে হয় পৃথিবীর যাবতীয় বিদ্যাসমূহই তাদের আয়ত্তাধীন রহিয়াছে।’ চলতি গদ্যে রচিত বাক্যটিতে ভুলের সংখ্যা-
a. সাত b. আট
c. নয় d. দশ
13. নিন্দাসূক বিষয়কে ভদ্র ভাষায় আবৃত করাকে কী বলে?
a. ব্যাজস্তুতি b. অতিশয়োক্তি
c. সুভাষণ d. শ্লেষ
14. ছেলে-ভুলানো ছড়াসমূহ সাধারণত কোন ছন্দে লেখা হয়?
a. মাত্রাবৃত্ত b. অক্ষরবৃত্ত
c. স্বরবৃত্ত d. সমিল মুক্তক
15. পৌরুষহীন স্বামীর নিশ্চেষ্ট অসহায়তার মুখে সরল শুভ্র নিষ্কলঙ্ক সত্যব্রতী হৈমন্তীর বেদনাবিধুর পরিণতি আমাদের মর্মমূলে নিদারুণ আঘাত করে। - বাক্যটিতে বিশেষ্য ও বিশেষণ আছে যথাক্রমে-
a. চারটি ও পাঁচটি b. পাঁচটি ও ছয়টি
c. ছয়টি ও সাতটি d. ছয়টি ও আটটি
16. বাংলা সাহিত্যের সর্বাধিক সমৃদ্ধ ধারা কোনটি ?
a. নাটক b. ছোটগল্প
c. প্রবন্ধ d. গীতিকবিতা
17. ‘সোনার স্বপ্নের সাধ পৃথিবীতে কবে আর ঝরে’ কবিতাংশটি কার লেখা?
a. জীবনানন্দ দাশ b. রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুর
c. কাজী নজরম্নল ইসলাম d. আল মাহমুদ
18. You should accept this job to cut your teeth on. এ বাক্যের বঙ্গানুবাদ কোনটি?
a. খেয়ে-পরে বাঁচার জন্য তোমার চাকরিটি নেওয়া উচিত
b. অভিজ্ঞতা লাভের জন্য তোমার চাকরিটি নেওয়া উচিত
c. সম্মান বাঁচানোর জন্য তোমার চাকরিটি নেওয়া উচিত
d. উন্নতির জন্য তোমার চাকরিটি নেওয়া উচিত
Section-B : English Proficiency
19. He will not come here because he is very ill.
a. Noun clause b. Adjective clause
c. Adverbial clause d. Main clause
20. The prefix 'en' can be added to the word:
a. Snare b. cover c. union d. honest
21. She told me his name after he¾.
a. left b. had left
c. has left d. has been leaving
22. We must look pleased or else he'll be ¾.
a. dissatisfied b. cross
c. happy d. delighted
23. The man died ¾ over-eating.
a. by b. of c. for d. from
24. He advised me ¾ smoking.
a. giving up b. to give up
c. in giving up d. from giving
25. Cricket enjoys a huge ¾ in Bangladesh.
a. follow b. follow on
c. fall out d. following
26. He intends to ¾ in the country for two months.
a. live b. stay c. stop d. halt
27. The parents became extremely ¾ when their son had not returned by eleven o'clock.
a. angry b. annoyed c. disturbed d. anxious
28. "I ¾ remember the holiday I spend in our home," she said.
a. ever b. hardly c. usually d. always
29. 'Misanthropist' means :
a. One who flirts with ladies
b. A person of narrow views
c. A hater of mankind
d. One who believes that God is in everything
30. Shaheen would never have taken the job if ¾ what great demand it would make on his time.
a. he knew b. he had been knowing
c. he had known d. he was knowing
31. Choose the correct spelling :
a. Irresistible b. Irresistable
c. Iresistible d. Iresistable
32. What is the synonym of 'Delude'?
a. Demand b. Permit
c. Aggravate d. Deceive
33. Climate is a ¾ of the environment.
a. state b. situation c. rank d. size
34. I finally killed the fly ¾ a rolled up newspaper.
a. by b. with c. through d. from
Section-C : General Mathematics
35. If a number of two digits is k times the sum of its digits, then the number formed by interchanging the digits is the sum of the digits multiplied by-
a. k - 1 b. 11 - k
c. 9 + k d. 10 - k
36. In a hotel, 60% had vegetarian lunch while 30% had non-vegetarian lunch and 15% had both types of lunch. If 96 people were present, how many did not eat either type of lunch?
a. 20 b. 24
c. 26 d. 28
37. Two numbers are in the ratio 7 : 11. If 7 is added to each of the numbers, the ratio becomes 2 : 3. The smaller number is-
a. 39 b. 49
c. 66 d. 77
38. A man can row upstream at 10 kmph and downstream at 18 kmph. Find the man’s rate in still water?
a.14 kmph b. 4 kmph
c.12 kmph d. 10 kmph
39. A 270 m long train running at the speed of 120 kmph crosses another train running in opposite direction at the speed of 80 kmph in 9 seconds. What is the length of the other train?
a. 230 m b. 240 m
c. 260 m d. 320 m
40. Two trains, 130 and 110 metres long are going in the same direction. The faster train takes one minute to pass the other completely. If they are moving in opposite directions, they pass each other completely in 3 seconds. Find the speed of the faster train.
a. 38 m/sec b. 42 m/sec
c. 46 m/sec d. 50 m/sec
41. 8 litres are drawn from a cask full of wine and is then filled with water. This operation is performed three more times. The ratio of the quantity of wine now left in cask to that of the water is 16 : 65. How much wine did the cask hold originally?
a. 18 litres b. 24 litres
c. 32 litres d. 42 litres
42. The principal that amount to 4913 Tk. in 3 years at 6% per annum compound interest compounded annually, is?
a.3096 Tk. b.4076 Tk.
c.4085 Tk. d.4096 Tk.
43. Instead of a metre scale, a cloth merchant uses a 120 cm scale while buying but uses an 80 cm scale while selling the same cloth. If he offers a discount of 20% on cash payment what is his overall profit percentage?
a. 15% b. 20%
c. 25% d. 40%
44. Two cards are drawn from a pack of 52 cards. The probability that either both are red or both are kings, is-
a. b.
c. d.
45. A clock is started at noon. By 10 minutes past 5, the hour hand has turned through-
a. 145° b. 150° c. 155° d. 160°
46. For a certain month, the dates of three of the Sun-days are even numbers. Then, The 15th of that month falls on a?
a. Thursday b. Friday
c. Saturday d. Sunday
47. If U = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9} and B = {x : x Î U and sx > 37}.
What is the set of B?
a. B = {8,9} b. B = {7,8}
c. B = {7,9} d. F
48. Which one is the factor of x3 + 2x2- 5x - 6?
a. x - 4 b. x - 1
c. x + 2 d. x + 3
49. If a -x(ax + b-x) = 1 + , then x = what?
a. - 2 b. - 1 c. 2 d. 3
50. If the largest chord of any circle is 10 cm, what cm is the radius of the circle?
a. 2 b. 5 c. 10 d. 20
51. In which quardrant does the angle A lie, where sinA = and tanA = - 1?
a. First b. Second
c. Third d. Fourth
52. Forming 45° angle with ground 18 metres long ladder leans of the top of the wall, find the height of the wall.
a.11.528 m (Approx) b. 12.627 m (Approx)
c.12.728 m (Approx) d. 13.728 m (Approx)
53. In 5 + 8 + 11 + 14 + ........ which term is 383?
a. 77 b. 125
c. 127 d. 381
54. If 4b > - 7a and b < a, which of the following is correct?
a. - 4b < 7a b. - 4b > 7a
c. - 4b <- 7a d. 4b > 7
55. The straight line is perpendicular to the line y = 3x + 3, the slope of that line ¾
a. 3 b. - 1
c. d. -
56. The greatest number when subtracted from 5834, gives a number exactly divisible by each of 20, 28, 32 and 35 is ?
a. 1120 b. 4714
c. 5200 d. 5600
57. When 15 is included in a list of natural numbers, their mean is increased by 2. When 1 is included in this new list, the mean of the numbers in the new list is decreased by 1. How many numbers were there in the original list?
a. 4 b 5
c 6 d 8
Section-D : Basic Computer
58. CPU stands for - ?
a. Central Performance Unit
b. Control Processing Unit
c. Common Processing Unit
d. Central Processing Unit
59. Ctrl + C is used to
a. Copy the selected text
b. Cut the selected text
c. Print the selected text
d. Paste the selected text
60. Short cut Ctrl + R is used to
a. Re-Open the last closed document
b. Re-Print the last printed page
c. Re-Apply the last paragraph formatting
d. Right align the selected paragraph
61. Ctrl + I
a. Italic b. Left Indent
c. Save Document d. Close Document
62. Which of the following helps to reduce spelling error in the document?
a. Auto Format b. Auto Correct
c. Smart Tag d. Auto Text
63. How can you update the values of formula cells if Auto Calculate mode of Excel is disabled?
a. F8 b. F9
c. F10 d. F11
64. Which symbol must all formula begin with?
a. = b. +
c. ( d. @
65. Which short cut key inserts a new slide in current presentation?
a. Ctrl + N b. Ctrl + M
c. Ctrl + S d. All of the above
66. What is the term used when a clip art image changes the direction of faces?
a. Group b. Flip
c. Rotate d. All of the above
67. Which of the following items is not used in LAN?
a. Computers b. Modem
c. Printer d. Cable
Section-E : General Knowledge
68. Six Point Demand was proclaimed in the year -.
a. 1959 b. 1966
c. 1969 d. 1971
69. Time difference of Bangladesh with “Greenwich Mean Time” is
a. 5 hours b. 6 hours
c. 7 hours d. 8 hours
70. Subarnagram is-
a. A police station in Noakhali
b. Ancient name of Chittagong
c. Ancient Name of Sonargaon
d. Ancient name of Laxmipur
71. Which of the following city has recently topped the Global Liveability Index 2018?
a. Melbourne b. Osaka
c. Calgary d. Vienna
72. The first man-made satellite, Sputnik-I was launched by the former USSR in-
a. 1957 b. 1955
c. 1970 d. 1967
73. Which of the following is the largest ocean of the world?
a. Arctic b. Atlantic
c. Pacific d. Indian
74. The first meeting of the UN General Assembly was held in which of the following city?
a. New York b. Tehran
c. San Francisco d. London
75. During the periods of inflation, tax rates should-
a. Increase b. Decrease
c. Remain constant d. Fluctuate
76. Money market is a market for-
a. short-term fund b. long-term fund
c. hedge fund d. risk free assets
77. Which of the following companies has recently launched e-commerce platform for handloom weavers?
a. Apple b. Google
c. Microsoft d. Facebook
78. Study of life in outer space is known as-
a. neobiology b. enterbiology
c. endobiology d. exobiology
79. According to International Diabetes Federation, Which day is observed as ‘World Diabetes Day’?
a. 4th April b. 7th June
c. 14th November d. 9th May
80. Which country won the first Football World Cup?
a. Brazil b. Germany
c. Uruguay d. Argentina
