প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৮

১. You are to conform ----------the rules of the organisation.

ক) of

খ) to

গ) on

ঘ) with

২. The teacher will---- the answer scripts.

ক) look over

খ) look into

গ) look at

ঘ) look for

৩. Which one is plural?

ক) Princess

খ) Princes

গ) Mistress

ঘ) Princess