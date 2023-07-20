প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৮

প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৮
সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ে সহকারী শিক্ষক পদে নিয়োগের জন্য আগের মতো একযোগে বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ না করে এবার বিভাগভিত্তিক বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে। ইতিমধ্যে তিন ধাপে বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশিত হয়েছে। এখন সময় প্রস্তুতির। পরীক্ষার্থীদের প্রস্তুতির জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের অষ্টম পর্বে ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট তৈরি করেছেন গোয়ালনগর সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়, কোতোয়ালি, ঢাকার সহকারী শিক্ষক বিশ্বজিত সুর।
১. You are to conform ----------the rules of the organisation.
ক) of
খ) to
গ) on
ঘ) with
২. The teacher will---- the answer scripts.
ক) look over
খ) look into
গ) look at
ঘ) look for
৩. Which one is plural?
ক) Princess
খ) Princes
গ) Mistress
ঘ) Princess
৪. ‘Growl’ is sound of ---
ক) Tigers
খ) Dogs
গ) Lions
ঘ) Apes
৫. The plural of ‘Dwarf’ is ----
ক) Dwarves
খ) Dwaarfes
গ) Dwarfs
ঘ) Dwarx
৬. Choose the correct sentence.
ক) The announcer awarded the prize to Anjan and myself.
খ) The announcer awarded the prize to Anjan and me.
গ) The announcer awarded the prize to Anjan and I.
ঘ) The announcer awarded the prize to I and Anjan.
৭. Do you enjoy teaching? The word teaching is a--
ক) a noun
খ) a participle
গ) a gerund
ঘ) an adjective
৮. At last the beast in him got ---- upper hand.
ক) the
খ) an
গ) a
ঘ) no article
৯. Nature is the -------physician.
ক) good
খ) better
গ) best
ঘ) excellent
১০. Choose the correct sentence.
ক) He acted in a cowardly manner.
খ) He acted coward manner.
গ) He acted in cowardly.
ঘ) He acted in coward manner.
১১. A sixteen years old is not ----to vote in an election.
ক) as old enough
খ) old enough
গ) enough old
ঘ) enough old as
১২. Educating girls contributes to an increase of wealth through its impact on. The word increase is ---
ক) a verb
খ) an adjective
গ) a noun
ঘ) an adverb
১৩. In spite of my requests, he didn’t ---
ক) give in
খ) fall in
গ) get off
ঘ) give forth
১৪. ‘The salt of the earth’ means
ক) Criminal
খ) Best people
গ) Business men
ঘ) Scientists
১৫. ‘Nota Bene’ means ---
ক) for example
খ) not sure
গ) mark well
ঘ) next page
১৬. A place for keeping rabbits is--
ক) Hutch
খ) Stable
গ) Sty
ঘ) Kennel
১৭. ‘The Waste Land’ is ---
ক) an essay
খ) a novel
গ) a poem
ঘ) a play
১৮. Which one is correct?
ক) The ship sunk in the ocean.
খ) The ship was drowned in the ocean.
গ) The ship goes under in the ocean.
ঘ) The ship was sunk in the ocean.
১৯. What is the antonym of ‘SCANTY’?
ক) unlimited
খ) limited
গ) inflation
ঘ) continuous
২০. Which spelling is not correct?
ক) Surveillance
খ) Schizophrenia
গ) Surreptitious
ঘ) Supercelious
বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-৮-এর উত্তর
১. খ। ২. ক। ৩. খ। ৪. ক। ৫. গ। ৬. খ। ৭. গ। ৮. ক। ৯. গ। ১০. ক।
১১. খ। ১২. গ। ১৩. ক। ১৪. খ। ১৫. গ। ১৬. ক। ১৭. গ। ১৮. ঘ। ১৯. ক। ২০. ঘ।