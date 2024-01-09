১৮তম শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ১৫

৬. I prefer tea ___ coffee.

ক. to

খ. than

গ. in

ঘ. on

৭. We should help each other for our own safety. Here ‘each other’ is a—

ক. relative pronoun

খ. reciprocal pronoun

গ. reflexive pronoun

ঘ. personal pronoun

৮. The correct passive form of the sentence ‘Who opened the door?’ is—

ক. By whom let the door was opened?

খ. By whom was the door opened?

গ. Who had the door opened?

ঘ. By whom the door was opened?

৯. The adjective form of the word ‘moon’ is—

ক. linear

খ. loner

গ. lunar

ঘ. lunatic

১০. Coward die____ before their deaths.

ক. many time

খ. much time

গ. enough time

ঘ. many times

১১. The phrase ‘nouveau riche’ means—

ক. rich

খ. well off

গ. new high class

ঘ. new rich