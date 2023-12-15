১৮তম শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৬

৬. He has already finished his homework. In the sentence ‘already’ is -. ক. noun খ. pronoun গ. adverb ঘ. adjective

৭. Have you ever ___ to Rajbari?

ক. went

খ. gone

গ. go

ঘ. been

৮. One who does not follow the usual rules of social life is called-

ক. frank

খ. reveille

গ. egoist

ঘ. bohemian