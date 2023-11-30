প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৩৬

১. The patient's blood pressure was— ক) so high to ignore খ) much higher to ignore গ) too high to ignore ঘ) more high to ignore

৩. The term ‘a profiteer’ means—

ক) a person who is lucky enough to make easy profit

খ) a person who makes excessive profits by charging inflated rate.

গ) a product or business that earns huge profits.

ঘ) a person who is very sure of making profits

৪. ‘There is no use crying over spilt milk. I can not be undone.’ Here the phrase ‘cry over split milk’ means—

ক) being too inquisitive

খ) judge something primarily on appearance.

গ) being extremely desperate.

ঘ) complain about a loss from the past.