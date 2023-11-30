প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৩৬

প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৩৬
সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ে সহকারী শিক্ষক পদে নিয়োগের জন্য আগের মতো একযোগে বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ না করে এবার বিভাগভিত্তিক বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে। ইতিমধ্যে তিন ধাপে বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে। এখন সময় প্রস্তুতি নেওয়ার। পরীক্ষার্থীদের প্রস্তুতির জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের ৩৬তম পর্বে ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট তৈরি করেছেন ঢাকার কোতোয়ালি থানার গোয়ালনগর সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ের সহকারী শিক্ষক বিশ্বজিত সুর।
১. The patient's blood pressure was—
ক) so high to ignore
খ) much higher to ignore
গ) too high to ignore
ঘ) more high to ignore
২. The baby fish is called—
ক) fry
খ) chick
গ) kit
ঘ) kid
৩. The term ‘a profiteer’ means—
ক) a person who is lucky enough to make easy profit
খ) a person who makes excessive profits by charging inflated rate.
গ) a product or business that earns huge profits.
ঘ) a person who is very sure of making profits
৪. ‘There is no use crying over spilt milk. I can not be undone.’ Here the phrase ‘cry over split milk’ means—
ক) being too inquisitive
খ) judge something primarily on appearance.
গ) being extremely desperate.
ঘ) complain about a loss from the past.
৫. Select the pair which is set in opposition—
ক) Doggish: Cannine
খ) Manly: Virile
গ) Divine: Infernal
ঘ) Earthly: Terrestrial
৬. There is somebody walking behind us. I think we are—
ক) being followed
খ) following
গ) followed
ঘ) being following
৭. Which one is the antonym of the word ‘TYPICAL’?
ক) Common
খ) Distinctive
গ) Unusual
ঘ) General
৮. Choose the correct sentence.
ক) Apu cannot bear your separation.
খ) Apu cannot bear separation to you.
গ) Apu cannot bear separation from you.
ঘ) Apu cannot bear your separate.
৯. Which of the following is a wrong sentence?
ক) How long have you been unemployed?
খ) How long do you know her?
গ) She has been ill for a long time.
ঘ) My sister got married to a teacher.
১০. The word ‘nuptial’ is related to—
ক) Mars
খ) Earth
গ) Wedding
ঘ) Lunatic
১১. Anjan doesn’t tell a lie,—
ক) he doesn’t cheat others
খ) not he cheats others
গ) neither he cheats others
ঘ) nor does he cheat others.
১২. Hamlet means—
ক) a small village
খ) Shakespeare
গ) Slum
ঘ) A small town
১৩. The phrase ‘functus officio’ means—
ক) officiating
খ) functional office
গ) functional authority
ঘ) having no further authority
১৪. Who is the poet of the poem ‘Ozymandias’—
ক) P B Shelley
খ) William Wordsworth
গ) S T Coleridge
ঘ) John keats
১৫. Two-thirds of the village—
ক) been inundated
খ) has been inundated
গ) have inundated
ঘ) has inundated
১৬. Find out the rightly spelled word—
ক) Embarrassment
খ) Embarrassmant
গ) Embarassment
ঘ) Embarasment
১৭. ‘Wear & tear’ means—
ক) Clothing
খ) Disbursement
গ) Depreciation
ঘ) Accumulation
১৮. It is high time we — our food habits.
ক) changing
খ) has changed
গ) has been changed
ঘ) changed
১৯. His grandparents afflicted — a serious illness and was almost confined — bed — more than five months.
ক) by, on, for
খ) by, on, since
গ) with, to, for
ঘ) to, to, since
২০. The indirct form of sentence ‘He said, What a pity!’
ক) He exclaimed that it was a great pity.
খ) He exclaimed that it is a great pity.
গ) He said that it was a great pity.
ঘ) He said that it is a great pity.
মডেল টেস্ট ৩৬-এর উত্তর
১. গ। ২. ক। ৩. খ। ৪. ঘ। ৫. গ। ৬. ক। ৭. গ। ৮. গ। ৯. খ। ১০. গ।
১১. ঘ। ১২. ক। ১৩. ঘ। ১৪. ক। ১৫. খ। ১৬. ক। ১৭. গ। ১৮. ঘ। ১৯. গ। ২০. ক।