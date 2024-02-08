৪৬তম বিসিএস প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষা: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৬

৪৬তম বিসিএস প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষা: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৬
৪৬তম বিসিএসে আবেদন করেছেন ৩ লাখ ২৫ হাজার ৬০৮ জন। প্রার্থীদের প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতির জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের ষষ্ঠ পর্বে আজ ইংরেজি ভাষা ও সাহিত্য বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট প্রকাশ করা হলো।
১. You cannot behave like a child does. Underlined clause is—
ক. adjective clause
খ. adverbial clause
গ. noun clause
ঘ. principal clause
২. We should help each other for our own safety. Here ‘each other’ is a—
ক. relative pronoun
খ. reciprocal pronoun
গ. reflexive pronoun
ঘ. personal pronoun
৩. It is an implicit comparison between two dissimilar objects—
ক. plot
খ. sonnet
গ. metaphor
ঘ. stanza
৪. Synonyms of Admonition is:
ক. weapon
খ. warning
গ. preamble
ঘ. alarm
৫. A Funny poem of five lines called—
ক. Haiku
খ. Sixtet
গ. Limerick
ঘ. Quartet
৬. He has already finished his homework. In the sentence ‘already’ is—.
ক. noun
খ. pronoun
গ. adverb
ঘ. adjective
৭. Who was the father of English Novel?
ক. P. B. Shelly
খ. Henry Fielding
গ. John Keats
ঘ. Jane Austen
৮. The man was trembling — cold.
ক. with
খ. from
গ. for
ঘ. over
৯. What is the meaning of ‘Rank and file’?
ক. an integral part
খ. common men
গ. strongly
ঘ. liberate
১০. Choose the correct sentence—
ক. This is an unique case.
খ. This is a very unique case.
গ. This is a unique case.
ঘ. This is the most unique case.
১১. ‘Full many a flower is born to blush unseen, And waste its sweetness on the desert air.’ Who said?
ক. Thomas Gray
খ. Edward Gibbon
গ. Samuel Butler
ঘ. Sir Walter Scott
১২. What is the singular form of ‘Media’?
ক. Medien
খ. Mediam
গ. Medium
ঘ. Mediom
১৩. It is time to do your duty. (Make it passive)
ক. Your duty is to done it by times.
খ. Your duty is to done in time by you.
গ. It is time for your duty to be done.
ঘ. It is time to done by your duty.
১৪. Identify the correctly spelled word?
ক. treacherous
খ. treacherious
গ. trecherious
ঘ. trecherous
১৫. Choose the word opposite in meaning of ‘diffident’:
ক. hesitant
খ. confident
গ. divine
ঘ. dormant
১৬. Who is the author of the book ‘Billy Bird’?
ক. Herman Melville
খ. Saul Bellow
গ. O’ Henry
ঘ. Pearl S. Buck
১৭. Opening the file, the detective took out a newspaper cutting. Here, the underlined word is used as a/an:
ক. Gerund
খ. Participle
গ. Preposition
ঘ. Adverb
১৮. Which of the following words is masculine?
ক. Beau
খ. Roe
গ. Filly
ঘ. Lass
১৯. Which one of the following is a common gender?
ক. king
খ. cattle
গ. emperor
ঘ. queen
২০. The word ‘flying’ in the sentence ‘Look at the flying bird’ is a:
ক. gerund
খ. participle
গ. verbal noun
ঘ. infinitive
মডেল টেস্ট ৬-এর উত্তর
১. খ। ২. খ। ৩. গ। ৪. খ। ৫. গ। ৬. গ। ৭. খ। ৮. ক। ৯. খ। ১০. গ।
১১. ক। ১২. গ। ১৩. গ। ১৪. ক। ১৫. খ। ১৬. ক। ১৭. খ। ১৮. ক। ১৯. খ। ২০. খ।