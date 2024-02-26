৪৬তম বিসিএস প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষা: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ১৫

১৬. He made me drive his car. (passive)

ক. I was made drive his car by him.

খ. I was made to drive his car by him.

গ. I was made driven his car by him.

ঘ. I am made to drive his car by him.

১৭. What is the synonym of the word 'Malicious'?

ক.spiteful

খ. murderous

গ. changeable

ঘ. dangerous

১৮. One who talk in sleep-

ক. Somniloquy

খ. Celibate

গ. Gullible

ঘ. Intestate

১৯. Choose the word from the alternatives, where the prefix or suffix has not been properly used ‘un’?

ক. unassuming

খ. unbelievable

গ. unabated

ঘ. uncautious

২০. Learning a second language is not the same __ learning a first language.

ক. that

খ. like

গ. as

ঘ. which

মডেল টেস্ট ১৫ -এর উত্তর

১. ঘ | ২. ঘ | ৩. গ | ৪. খ | ৫. খ | ৬. খ | ৭. গ| ৮. খ | ৯. ঘ | ১০. ক |

১১. ক । ১২. ঘ । ১৩. খ । ১৪. খ । ১৫. ঘ । ১৬. খ । ১৭. ক । ১৮. ক । ১৯. ঘ । ২০. গ ।