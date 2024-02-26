৪৬তম বিসিএস প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষা: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ১৫

৪৬তম বিসিএস প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষা: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ১৫
৪৬তম বিসিএসে আবেদন করেছেন ৩ লাখ ২৫ হাজার ৬০৮ জন। প্রার্থীদের প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতির জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের আজ ১৫তম পর্বে ইংরেজি ভাষা বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট প্রকাশ করা হলো।
১. Masculine of ‘Nun’ is –
ক. Bull
খ. Lord
গ. Drone
ঘ. Monk
২. 'All that glitters is not gold.' What kind of pronoun 'that' is in the sentence ?
ক. Indefinite pronoun
খ. Demonstrative pronoun
গ. Interrogative pronoun
ঘ. Relative pronoun
৩. Seeing is believing. Here ‘believing’ is-
ক. object of preposition
খ. object of transitive verb
গ. ¾ complement of verb
ঘ. object of subject.
৪. Choose the correct sentence.
ক. One and a half hour is a long time.
খ. One and a half hours is a long time.
গ. One and half hour is a long time.
ঘ. One and half hours is a long time.
৫. “Let us even the ground.” Here the underlined word is a/an-
ক. Noun
খ. Verb
গ. Adverb
ঘ. Preposition
৬. “He is unable yet willing.” Here the word ‘yet’ is a/an-
ক. Preposition
খ. Conjunction
গ. Adverb
ঘ. Pronoun
৭. Find out the incorrect spelling.
ক. Hallucination
খ. Inauguration
গ. Supertitiuos
ঘ. Assassination
৮. I paid ___ one taka note for __ old paper.
ক. no article, the
খ. a, no article
গ. a, the
ঘ. a, an
৯. Telling lies ___ a great sin.
ক. am
খ. was
গ. are
ঘ. is
১০. He whom you call uncle has died. The underlined part is a/an-
ক. adjective clause
খ. noun clause
গ. adverbial clause
ঘ. co-ordinate clause
১১. The feminine gender of ‘Colt’ is -
ক. filly
খ. horse
গ. mare
ঘ. folly
১২. 'Touch and go' means-
ক. defective
খ. briefly
গ. compensate
ঘ. risky
১৩. At last he came round to their belief. The underlined word is a/an-
ক. preposition
খ. adverb
গ. adjective
ঘ. verb
১৪. Which of the following is feminine gender?
ক. Drone
খ. Sow
গ. Fox
ঘ. Hart
১৫. Which is the verb of the word ‘public’?
ক. Publicity
খ. Publish
গ. Press
ঘ. Publicise
১৬. He made me drive his car. (passive)
ক. I was made drive his car by him.
খ. I was made to drive his car by him.
গ. I was made driven his car by him.
ঘ. I am made to drive his car by him.
১৭. What is the synonym of the word 'Malicious'?
ক.spiteful
খ. murderous
গ. changeable
ঘ. dangerous
১৮. One who talk in sleep-
ক. Somniloquy
খ. Celibate
গ. Gullible
ঘ. Intestate
১৯. Choose the word from the alternatives, where the prefix or suffix has not been properly used ‘un’?
ক. unassuming
খ. unbelievable
গ. unabated
ঘ. uncautious
২০. Learning a second language is not the same __ learning a first language.
ক. that
খ. like
গ. as
ঘ. which
মডেল টেস্ট ১৫ -এর উত্তর
১. ঘ | ২. ঘ | ৩. গ | ৪. খ | ৫. খ | ৬. খ | ৭. গ| ৮. খ | ৯. ঘ | ১০. ক |
১১. ক । ১২. ঘ । ১৩. খ । ১৪. খ । ১৫. ঘ । ১৬. খ । ১৭. ক । ১৮. ক । ১৯. ঘ । ২০. গ ।
