প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৩

৩. What is the meaning of musk? ক) a form of drama খ) a face cover গ) a substance used in making perfume ঘ) a disguise

৪. A person who believes that laws and government are not necessary is known as----

ক) a militant

খ) an anarchist

গ) a terrorist

ঘ) an extremist

৫. Identify the correct passive form of the sentence below: ‘Do you know them?’

ক) Are they known by you?

খ) Would they be known by you?

গ) Are they known with you?

ঘ) Are they known to you?