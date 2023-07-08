প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৩

প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৩
সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ে সহকারী শিক্ষক পদে নিয়োগের জন্য আগের মতো একযোগে বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ না করে এবার বিভাগভিত্তিক বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে। ইতিমধ্যে তিন ধাপে বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে। এখন সময় প্রস্তুতি নেওয়ার। পরীক্ষার্থীদের প্রস্তুতির জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের তৃতীয় পর্বে ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট তৈরি করেছেন গোয়ালনগর সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়, কোতোয়ালি, ঢাকার সহকারী শিক্ষক বিশ্বজিত সুর।
১. ‘A herd of cattle is passing’ herd word is a/an-----
ক) adverb
খ) adjective
গ) collective noun
ঘ) abstract noun
২. What is the adjective form of the word ‘people’?
ক) populous
খ) popular
গ) popularity
ঘ) popularize
৩. What is the meaning of musk?
ক) a form of drama
খ) a face cover
গ) a substance used in making perfume
ঘ) a disguise
৪. A person who believes that laws and government are not necessary is known as----
ক) a militant
খ) an anarchist
গ) a terrorist
ঘ) an extremist
৫. Identify the correct passive form of the sentence below: ‘Do you know them?’
ক) Are they known by you?
খ) Would they be known by you?
গ) Are they known with you?
ঘ) Are they known to you?
৬. Choose the correct sentence:
ক) He refrained from taking any drastic action.
খ) He refrained in taking any drastic action.
গ) He refrained on taking any drastic action.
ঘ) He refrained to take any drastic action.
৭. To put the cart before the horse---
ক) to offer a person whay he cannot eat.
খ) to force a person to do something.
গ) to raise obstacle.
ঘ) to reverse the natural order of things
৮. The people who carry a Coffin at a funeral are called ---
ক) pallbearers
খ) supporters
গ) undertakers
ঘ) mourners
৯. Which of the following phrases means to ‘tolerate’?
ক) put up with
খ) put off
গ) put up
ঘ) put down to
১০. Which one is connected to complaint?
ক) Dodge
খ) Hodge
গ) Lodge
ঘ) Grudge
১১. ‘Out & out’means—
ক) not at all
খ) thoroughly
গ) brave
ঘ) Between
১২. Which one is correct spelling?
ক) Quorum
খ) Quram
গ) Quorum
ঘ) Qouram
১৩. Identify the word which is spelt incorrectly—
ক) fluctuation
খ) remission
গ) decision
ঘ) ocassion
Also Read: চাকরির জন্য ব্যাকরণের প্রস্তুতি নেবেন যেভাবে
১৪. Choose the correct spelling
ক) Accommodation
খ) Acomodation
গ) Accomodation
ঘ) Acommodation
১৫. An opthalmologist is doctor of—
ক) bones
খ) nerves
গ) eyes
ঘ) none
১৬. I took a map with me, as I didn’t want to ------my way on the journey.
ক) loose
খ) lose
গ) lost
ঘ) loss
১৭. Who is the poet of the poem 'Ozymandias'---
ক) P. B. Shelley
খ) William Wordsworth
গ) S. T. Coleridge
ঘ) John keats
১৮. Find out the rightly spelled word---
ক) Embarrassment
খ) Embarrassmant
গ) Embarassment
ঘ) Embarasment
Also Read: সাহিত্যের প্রশ্নের উত্তর কীভাবে লিখবেন
১৯. ‘Wear & tear’means--
ক) Clothing
খ) Disbursement
গ) Depreciation
ঘ) Accumulation
২০. The antonym of the word 'BENIGN' is---
ক) Beginning
খ) Peaceful
গ) Blessed
ঘ) Malignant
বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-৩-এর উত্তর
১. গ। ২. ক। ৩. গ। ৪. খ। ৫. ঘ। ৬. ক। ৭. ঘ। ৮. ক। ৯. ক। ১০. গ। ১১. খ।
১২. ক। ১৩. ঘ। ১৪. ক। ১৫. গ। ১৬. খ। ১৭. ক। ১৮. ক। ১৯. গ। ২০. ঘ।