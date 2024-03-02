৪৬তম বিসিএস প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষা: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ১৬

৪৬তম বিসিএস প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষা: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ১৬
৪৬তম বিসিএসে আবেদন করেছেন ৩ লাখ ২৫ হাজার ৬০৮ জন। প্রার্থীদের প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতির জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের আজ ১৬তম পর্বে ইংরেজি সাহিত্য বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট প্রকাশ করা হলো।
১. The duration of the Neoclassical period was—
ক. 1832-1901
খ. 1500-1558
গ. 1660-1798
ঘ. 1901-1910
২. ‘Poetry is the breath and finer spirit of knowledge’—who said?
ক. P. B. Shelly
খ. W. Wordsworth
গ. Robert frost
ঘ. John keats
৩. A serious play with a sad ending is called—
ক. Tragedy
খ. Comedy
গ. Epic
ঘ. Lyrical drama
৪. ‘But I have promises to keep And miles to go before I sleep’—was written by
ক. T. S Eliot
খ. W. B
গ. Robert Frost
ঘ. Ted Hugs
৫. The story of ‘Moby Dick’ centers on...
ক. a mermaid
খ. a whale
গ. a crocodile
ঘ. a shark
৬. Who wrote the short story ‘The Ant and the Grasshopper’?
ক. Guy de Maupassant
খ. W. Somerset Maugham
গ. J. K. Rawlings
ঘ. O’ Henry
৭. ‘Sweet are the uses of adversity’ is quoted from Shakespeare’s—
ক. Julius Caesar
খ. Macbeth
গ. Comedy of Errors
ঘ. As you Like It
৮. Alexander Pope’s ‘Essay on Man’ is a....
ক. novel
খ. treatise
গ. short story
ঘ. poem
৯. Othello gave Desdemona___ as a token of love:
ক. Ring
খ. Handkerchief
গ. Pendant
ঘ. Bangles
১০. The central idea of ‘Under the greenwood tree’ is that:
ক. life in the forest is dangerous
খ. urban life is disgusting
গ. we all should live simple life
ঘ. life in nature is simple and free
১১. Who is the author of the novel ‘The Sun also Rises’?
ক. H. G. Wells
খ. George Orwell
গ. Ernest Hemingway
ঘ. Thomas Hardy
১২. Who said ‘An unexamined life is not worth living’?
ক. Zeno
খ. Plato
গ. Aristotle
ঘ. Socrates
১৩. Our Sweetest songs are those that tell of a sadest thought. is a quotation from Shelley’s—
ক. Ode to a skylark
খ. The cloud
গ. Ode to the west Wind
ঘ. Adonais
১৪. The Trumpet of prophecy! wind. If winter comes, can spring be far behind? Who is the poet of these lines?
ক. P. B. Shelley
খ. William Wordsworth
গ. John Keats
ঘ. Robert Browing
১৫. ‘Better to reign in Hell than to serve in Heaven.’ Who said this and where?
ক. Satan in ‘Paradise Lost’
খ. Stain in ‘Paradise Regained’
গ. Adam in ‘Paradise Lost’
ঘ. Adam in ‘Paradise Regained’
১৬. In what year did Shakespeare die?
ক. 1570 AD
খ. 1580 AD
গ. 1630 AD
ঘ. 1616 AD
১৭. Who wrote ‘The Rape of Bangladesh’?
ক. G. B. Shaw
খ. Matthew Arnold
গ. Anthony Mascarenhas
ঘ. Alexander Dumas
১৮. Award of Nobel Prize in Literature was started from the year—
ক. 1901
খ. 1911
গ. 1913
ঘ. 1917
১৯. An epic is based on___ performed by a hero.
ক. heroic deeds
খ. a narrative
গ. intervention
ঘ. trifle subjects
২০. The First English novel, Pamela has been written by
ক. Daniel Defoe
খ. Henry Fielding
গ. Samuel Richardson
ঘ. Sir Walter Scott
মডেল টেস্ট ১৬-এর উত্তর
১. গ। ২. খ। ৩. ক। ৪. গ। ৫. খ। ৬. খ। ৭. ঘ। ৮. ঘ। ৯. খ। ১০. ঘ।
১১. গ। ১২. ঘ। ১৩. ক। ১৪. ক। ১৫. ক। ১৬. ঘ। ১৭. গ। ১৮. ক। ১৯. ক। ২০. গ।
