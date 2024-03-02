৪৬তম বিসিএস প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষা: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ১৬

৬. Who wrote the short story ‘The Ant and the Grasshopper’? ক. Guy de Maupassant খ. W. Somerset Maugham গ. J. K. Rawlings ঘ. O’ Henry

৫. The story of ‘Moby Dick’ centers on... ক. a mermaid খ. a whale গ. a crocodile ঘ. a shark

৭. ‘Sweet are the uses of adversity’ is quoted from Shakespeare’s—

ক. Julius Caesar

খ. Macbeth

গ. Comedy of Errors

ঘ. As you Like It

৮. Alexander Pope’s ‘Essay on Man’ is a....

ক. novel

খ. treatise

গ. short story

ঘ. poem