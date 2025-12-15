প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক (ইংরেজি) মডেল টেস্ট-১

চাকরির পরীক্ষার আগে কেন্দ্রের বাইরে পড়াশোনা করছেন এক প্রার্থী
সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ে সহকারী শিক্ষক পদে নিয়োগের জন্য আগের মতো একযোগে বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ না করে এবার বিভাগভিত্তিক প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে। ইতিমধ্যে দুই ধাপের নিয়োগ বিজ্ঞপ্তি পরীক্ষার তারিখও প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে। এখন সময় প্রস্তুতি নেওয়ার। পরীক্ষার্থীদের প্রস্তুতির জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের প্রথম পর্বে ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট তৈরি করেছেন গোয়ালনগর সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়, কোতোয়ালি, ঢাকার সহকারী শিক্ষক বিশ্বজিত সুর।

১. Advertising is___  
ক) Count noun
খ) adjective
গ) verb
ঘ) non-count noun
২. Fahima has___enemies, but they can do her____hatm.
ক) no,   little
খ) many, many
গ) little,  much
ঘ) a few, little
৩. The moon has hidden her face behind the cloud. Here the moon is ___ gender?
ক) masculine
খ) feminine
গ) common
ঘ) none
৪. The nightingale is a singing bird. In this sentence 'singing' is a/an___
ক) participle
খ) adverb
গ) gerund
ঘ) verbal noun
৫.I'll be with you  in____
ক) one quarter of an hour
খ) a quarter of an hour
গ) a quarter of one hour
ঘ) quarter of an hour
৬. Where the word 'Near' is used as preposition?
ক) My school  is near the mosque.
খ) Draw  near and listen.
গ) She is a near relation.
ঘ) Death nears woth the passage of time.
৭.  His conduct is bad, and his honesty is not ___ suspicion.
ক) above
খ) on
গ) under
ঘ) in
৮. He said to me, "Do you know me?"
Identify the correct indirect speech.
ক)  He asked me if I know him.
খ) He asked me do I know him.
গ)  He asked me if I knew him.
ঘ) He asked me did I know him.
৯. Breathe one's last' means:
ক)  breathe in the open air
খ)  become successful
গ) to pass away
ঘ) to laugh
১০. A  strom  has uprooted the tree.(select passive form)
ক) The tree has been uprooted by a strom.
খ) The tree is  uprooted by a strom.
গ) The tree has been uprooted for a strom.
ঘ) The tree has uprooted by a strom.

১১. We  must listen to his words.. (Change the voice)
ক) His words must be listened to.
খ) His words should  be listened to.
গ) His words ought to be listened to.
ঘ) His words may  be listened to.
১২. Don't  make a noise while your little sister __.
ক) is sleeping
খ) has slept
গ) asleep
ঘ) is being slept
১৩. Studying  lots of books (make) a person  knowledgeable and wise.
ক) make
খ) making
গ) makes
ঘ) is made
১৪. He is so dishonest that he cannot speak the truth (Simple)
ক)He is too dishonest that he cannot speak the truth
খ) He is too dishonest to be spoken the truth.
গ) He is too dishonest to speak the truth  
ঘ) He is very dishonest and cannot  speak the truth.
১৫.The line 'Frailty,  thou name is woman'  occurs in Shakespeare's play ----
ক)  Macbeth
খ) Hamlet
গ) Othello
ঘ) king Lear
১৬. Which period is known as "The Golden age of English Literature'?
ক)  The Victorian age
খ) The Elizabeth age
গ)  The Eighteen century
ঘ) The Restorian period
১৭.The opposite gender of 'teacher' is -
ক) Miss
খ)  Madam
গ). Sir
ঘ)  None
১৮. A person who sells fruits and vegetables---
ক) a green grocer
খ) a vegetarian
গ) a hawker
ঘ) a vegetable man
১৯. Select  the correct sentence.
ক) He was dressed in a nice suite.
খ) He stayed in an expensive suit of the hotel.
গ) I won the law suite in court.
ঘ) He wore a black suit for the occasion.
২০. ‘To have full hands’ means----
ক) To be in a lot of troubles.
খ) To be fully occupied.
গ) To lead  an easy life.
ঘ) To be rice.

২১. 'PANDEMONIUM' means----
ক) order
খ) calm
গ) commotion
ঘ) peace
২২.  choose the correct spelling----
ক) Contiguous
খ) Conteguous
গ) Contiguoous
ঘ) Coantiguous
২৩ .Bangladesh is progressing  by leaps and bounds.  .Here 'by leaps and bounds ' means ---
ক) aimlessly
খ) rapidly
গ) slowly  
ঘ) steadily
২৪. 'Faerie Queene' is a/an____
ক) Play
খ) Short story
গ) Epic
ঘ) Novel
২৫. ‘Better to reign in Hell, than serve in heaven’ is from?
ক) Geoffrey Chaucer
খ) Marlowe
গ) Milton
ঘ) Shelley  
উত্তর:
১. (ঘ)  ২. (ঘ)  ৩. (খ)  ৪. (ক)  ৫. (খ)  ৬. (ক) ৭. (ক) ৮. (গ) ৯. (গ) ১০. (ক) ১১. (ক) ১২. (ক) ১৩. (গ) ১৪. (গ) ১৫. (খ) ১৬. (খ) ১৭. (ঘ) ১৮. (ক) ১৯. (ঘ) ২০. (খ) ২১. (গ) ২২.( ক) ২৩. (খ) ২৪. (গ) ২৫. (গ)

