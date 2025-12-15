প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক (ইংরেজি) মডেল টেস্ট-১

১. Advertising is___

ক) Count noun

খ) adjective

গ) verb

ঘ) non-count noun

২. Fahima has___enemies, but they can do her____hatm.

ক) no, little

খ) many, many

গ) little, much

ঘ) a few, little

৩. The moon has hidden her face behind the cloud. Here the moon is ___ gender?

ক) masculine

খ) feminine

গ) common

ঘ) none

৪. The nightingale is a singing bird. In this sentence 'singing' is a/an___

ক) participle

খ) adverb

গ) gerund

ঘ) verbal noun

৫.I'll be with you in____

ক) one quarter of an hour

খ) a quarter of an hour

গ) a quarter of one hour

ঘ) quarter of an hour

৬. Where the word 'Near' is used as preposition?

ক) My school is near the mosque.

খ) Draw near and listen.

গ) She is a near relation.

ঘ) Death nears woth the passage of time.

৭. His conduct is bad, and his honesty is not ___ suspicion.

ক) above

খ) on

গ) under

ঘ) in

৮. He said to me, "Do you know me?"

Identify the correct indirect speech.

ক) He asked me if I know him.

খ) He asked me do I know him.

গ) He asked me if I knew him.

ঘ) He asked me did I know him.

৯. Breathe one's last' means:

ক) breathe in the open air

খ) become successful

গ) to pass away

ঘ) to laugh

১০. A strom has uprooted the tree.(select passive form)

ক) The tree has been uprooted by a strom.

খ) The tree is uprooted by a strom.

গ) The tree has been uprooted for a strom.

ঘ) The tree has uprooted by a strom.