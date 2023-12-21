১৮তম শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৯

১৮তম শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৯
বেসরকারি শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন ও প্রত্যয়ন কর্তৃপক্ষ (এনটিআরসিএ) ১৮তম শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন পরীক্ষার বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ করেছে। আবেদনকারী প্রার্থীদের প্রথমে প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষা নেওয়া হবে। পরীক্ষার্থীদের প্রস্তুতির জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের নবম পর্বে ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট প্রকাশ করা হলো।
১. Which one is in singular number?
ক. City
খ. Mice
গ. Photos
ঘ. Data
২. The feminine gender of the word ‘horse’ is—
ক. Bitch
খ. Mare
গ. Stallion
ঘ. Vixen
৩. What is the synonym of the word ‘Rebuke’?
ক. scold
খ. deny
গ. distract
ঘ. protect
৪. I saw — one-eyed man.
ক. a
খ. an
গ. the
ঘ. none
৫. Ten thousand dollars — a lot of money.
ক. are
খ. is
গ. were
ঘ. aren't
৬. He confessed his guilt. (Complex)
ক. He confessed when he became guilty.
খ. He confessed that he was guilty.
গ. He confessed because he was guilty.
ঘ. He confessed though he was not guilty.
৭. ‘Pass away’ means—
ক. disappear
খ. die
গ. erase
ঘ. fall
৮. Adjective of ‘Circle’ is—
ক. circular
খ. circulation
গ. encircle
ঘ. circulate
৯. There is — hope of his recovery.
ক. many
খ. little
গ. very
ঘ. few
১০. Death is — to dishonor.
ক. prefer
খ. preference
গ. preferable
ঘ. preferring
১১. Though he tried hard, he failed. (Compound)
ক. He tried and failed.
খ. In spite of his trying hard, he failed.
গ. He tried hard but failed.
ঘ. But for his trying hard, he failed.
১২. What is the antonym of the word ‘Infantile’?
ক. despicable
খ. adolescent
গ. mature
ঘ. perpetual
১৩. Honey tastes sweet. What is the passive form of the sentence?
ক. Honey is tasted sweet.
খ. Honey is sweet when it is tasted.
গ. It is sweet when honey is tasted.
ঘ. Honey is sweet to taste.
১৪. Choose the correct sentence from the given alternatives.
ক. I thought he loves me.
খ. I thought he loved me.
গ. I thought he will love me.
ঘ. I thought he may love me.
১৫. The correct meaning of ‘a bird's eye view’ is—
ক. a false hope
খ. a cursory glance
গ. a false story
ঘ. sharpness
১৬. The manufacturer should fix the market price of the product. Here ‘market’ is—
ক. an adjective
খ. a noun
গ. an adverb
ঘ. a determiner
১৭. A person with a long experience of any occupation—
ক. veteran
খ. genius
গ. seasoned
ঘ. ambidextrous
১৮. Choose the correct spelling.
ক. pusilleanimous
খ. pusillanimous
গ. pusellanimous
ঘ. pusilanimous
১৯. Birds fly in the sky. What kind of verb ‘fly’ is—
ক. Intransitive
খ. Transitive
গ. Causative
ঘ. Copulative
২০. গায়ে মানে না আপনি মোড়ল।—Translate into English.
ক. Every man is for himself.
খ. He is a self-styled leader.
গ. Opportunity makes the thieves.
ঘ. Good wine needs no bush.
মডেল টেস্ট ৯-এর উত্তর
১. ক। ২. খ। ৩. ক। ৪. ক। ৫. খ। ৬. খ। ৭. খ। ৮. ক। ৯. খ। ১০. গ।
১১. গ। ১২. গ। ১৩. খ। ১৪. খ। ১৫. খ। ১৬. ক। ১৭. ক। ১৮. খ। ১৯. ক। ২০. খ।