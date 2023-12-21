১৮তম শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৯

৯. There is — hope of his recovery. ক. many খ. little গ. very ঘ. few

১১. Though he tried hard, he failed. (Compound)

ক. He tried and failed.

খ. In spite of his trying hard, he failed.

গ. He tried hard but failed.

ঘ. But for his trying hard, he failed.

১২. What is the antonym of the word ‘Infantile’?

ক. despicable

খ. adolescent

গ. mature

ঘ. perpetual