প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৩৩

৯. Choose the correct sentence.

ক) Between you and I, I doubt that he will come.

খ) Between you and I, I doubt that he would come.

গ) Between you and me, I doubt that he will come.

ঘ) Between you and I, I doubt that he would come.

১০. The Canterbury Tales, written in about 1386, is alive and—as it was nearly 600 years ago.

ক) appealed

খ) appeal

গ) appealing

ঘ) the appeal of