৪৫তম বিসিএস: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-৬

মডেল: মোনালিসা ও নাহিদা

৪৫তম বিসিএসের আবেদন ইতিমধ্যে শেষ হয়েছে। এখন আবেদনকারীদের বসতে হবে প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষায়। যেহেতু প্রিলিমিনারিতে প্রতিযোগী বেশি, তাই পাস করতে হলে ভালোভাবে প্রস্তুতি নিতে হবে। পরীক্ষার্থীদের প্রস্তুতির সুবিধার জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের আজ শুক্রবার ষষ্ঠ পর্বে ইংরেজি ভাষা ও সাহিত্য বিষয়ের মডেল টেস্ট প্রকাশ করা হলো।

১. What is the masculine form of ‘Bee’?
 ক. Hart
খ. Drone
গ. Stag
ঘ. Colt

২. I took a map as I didn’t want ----–ath.
 ক. to loose
খ. to lose
গ. to loss
ঘ. to lost

৩. Bangladesh is committed --– a policy of peaceful existence.
 ক. of
খ. into
গ. wards
ঘ. to

৪. A Person who can’t pay his debts—
 ক. Bankrupt
খ. Optimist
গ. Vegetarian
ঘ. Imposter

৫. You can park your car outside our house. Here ‘outside’ is used as a/an
 ক. adverb
খ. adjective
গ. preposition
ঘ. conjunction

৬. Cricket enjoys a huge____ in Bangladesh.
ক. follow on
খ. follow
গ. fall out
ঘ. following

৭. Which of the following does not add ‘ves’ in the plural form?
ক. wife
খ. wolf
গ. roof
ঘ. half

৮. He whom you call uncle has died. The under lined part is a/ an--
ক. Adjective clause
খ. Noun clause
গ. Adverbial clause
ঘ. Co-ordinate clause

৯. ____English are industrious.
ক. An
খ. The
গ. A
ঘ. None

১০. I wish you success in life. What type of sentence is it?
ক. Assertive
খ. Imperative
গ. Optative
ঘ. none

১১. All that glitters ____ not gold.
ক. are
খ. were
গ. make
ঘ. is

১২. If the price is low, demand____
ক. will be increased
খ. will increase
গ. is increased
ঘ. would be increased

১৩. Choose the correctly spelt word ...
ক. Buro
খ. Beauro
গ. Bureau
ঘ. Burough

১৪. Choose the correct sentence:
ক. I already twice have read this book.
খ. I have already read this book twice.
গ. I have read already twice this book.
ঘ. I twice have read this book.

১৫. Identify the correct singular form:
ক. Lice
খ. Agenda
গ. Alumnus
ঘ. Antennae

১৬. Which of the following words has been formed with a prefix?
ক. Aspersions
খ. Asleep
গ. Authentic
ঘ. Amnesia

১৭. ‘To rise early is good for health’ The underlined part is a/an--
ক. Gerund
খ. Infinitive
গ. Participle
ঘ. Connector

১৮. What is the synonym of ‘Tangible’?
ক. Abstract
খ. Forbidden
গ. Concrete
ঘ. Relevant

১৯. I am looking forward to seeing you. Here, the word ‘seeing’is used as a/an:
ক. gerund
খ. participle
গ. Preposition
ঘ. Adverb

২০. The phrase ‘Salt of life’ stands for--
ক. sorrow of life
খ. saline water
গ. valuable things
ঘ. beauty of life

২১. ‘A Brief History of Seven Killings’is written by-
ক. Marlon James
খ. Matthew Arnold
গ. Thomas Hardy
ঘ. Lord Byron

২২. ‘That it is impossible to love and to be wise’—who said?
ক. Francis Bacon
খ. William Shakespeare
গ. Lord Byron
ঘ. Thomas Hardy

২৩. “Knowledge comes but wisdom lingers”—Who said?
ক. Alfred Tennyson
খ. Robert Browing
গ. Charles Dickens
ঘ. Thomas Hardy

২৪. ‘Delusion and Dream’ is written by—
ক. H.G. Wells
খ. Sigmund Freud
গ. G.B. Shaw
ঘ. James Osborn

২৫. ‘It is easier to forgive an enemy than to forgive a friend.’ These lines were written by—
ক. John Keats
খ. William Blake
গ. George Eliot
ঘ. P.B. Shelley

২৬. “All the world’s a stage And all the men and women are merely players.”This quotation is from—
ক. Hamlet
খ. As You Like It
গ. Julius Caesar
ঘ. Mid Summer Night’s Dream

২৭. Who is the author of ‘The Revolt of Islam’?
ক. Percy Bysshe Shelley
খ. William Blake
গ. William Wordsworth
ঘ. Lord Byron

২৮. Who wrote the poem ‘Isabella, or the Pot of Basil’?
ক. Alexander Pushkin
খ. John Keats
গ. Charles Lamb
ঘ. Charlotte Bronte

২৯. Which is known as Romantic period of English literature?
ক. 1550-1558
খ. 1649-1660
গ. 1798-1832
ঘ. 1910-1936

৩০. ‘The Passionate Shepherd to His Love’is a famous love poem by—
ক. John Lyly
খ. Robert Green
গ.Christopher Marlowe
ঘ. Thomas Kyd

৩১. Who wrote ‘Gulliver's Travels’?
ক. Herold J Laski
খ. George Farquhar
গ. Andrew Marvell
ঘ. Jonathan Swift

৩২. ‘To Daffodils’ is a poem written by—
ক. Robert Herrick
খ. Andrew Marvell
গ. George Chapman
ঘ. Alexander Pope

৩৩. William Shakespeare is the author of—
ক. Pride and Prejudice
খ. Waiting for Godot
গ. King Lear
ঘ. Sound of Music

৩৪. Who wrote ‘Felix Holt, the Radical’?
ক. George Eliot
খ. James Joyce
গ. Emily Bronte
ঘ. Thomas Hardy

৩৫. The poem ‘Charitable’is by—
ক. S.T. Coleridge
খ. T.S. Eliot
গ. W.B. Yeats
ঘ. W. Wordsworth

মডেল টেস্ট-৬ এর উত্তর:

১. খ। ২. খ। ৩. ঘ। ৪. ক। ৫. গ। ৬. ঘ। ৭. গ। ৮. ক। ৯. খ। ১০. গ। ১১. ঘ। ১২. খ। ১৩. গ। ১৪. খ। ১৫. গ। ১৬. খ। ১৭. খ। ১৮. গ। ১৯. ক। ২০. গ। ২১. ক। ২২. ক। ২৩. ক। ২৪. খ। ২৫. খ। ২৬. খ। ২৭. ক। ২৮. খ। ২৯. গ। ৩০. গ। ৩১. ঘ। ৩২. ক। ৩৩. গ। ৩৪. ক। ৩৫. ক।

