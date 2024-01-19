Thank you for trying Sticky AMP!!
পরামর্শ

১৮তম শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ১৮

বেসরকারি শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন ও প্রত্যয়ন কর্তৃপক্ষ (এনটিআরসিএ) ১৮তম শিক্ষক নিবন্ধনে আবেদনকারী প্রার্থীদের প্রথমে প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষা নেওয়া হবে। পরীক্ষার্থীদের প্রস্তুতির জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের ১৮তম পর্বে ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট প্রকাশ করা হলো।

১. What is the time-your watch?
ক. with
খ. in
গ. at
ঘ. by

২. My brother was furious when he learnt that I missed GPA-5.00. Here 'furious' is a/an-
ক. verb
খ. noun
গ. adverb
ঘ. adjective

৩. What is the synonym of the word 'garbled'?
ক. misinterpret
খ. explain
গ. decipher
ঘ. pronounce

৪. The plural form of 'Goose' is?
ক. Gooses
খ. Gears
গ. Geese
ঘ. Greece

৫. The antonym for 'Prodigal' is:
ক. Lavish
খ. Economical
গ. Polite
ঘ. Excited

৬. Exercise is beneficial ___health.
ক. with
খ. to
গ. for
ঘ. on

৭. Translate into Bangla: ‘Everyone wants peace and like the principles of non-violence.’
ক. সবাই শান্তি এবং অহিংসা পছন্দ করে
খ. সকলেই শান্তি এবং অহিংসার পথ চায়
গ. সকলেই শান্তি চায় এবং অহিংসার নীতি পছন্দ করে
ঘ. সকলেই শান্তিকামী এবং অহিংসা নীতির সাধক

৮. The plane has not yet arrived and I wonder when....
ক. it will come
খ. it comes
গ. it came
ঘ. it has come

৯. Which is the noun of 'vacate'?
ক. vacated
খ. vacation
গ. vacating
ঘ. vacancy

১০. 'Out and Out' means-
ক. Not at all
খ. Man of outside
গ. To be last
ঘ. Thoroughly

১১. The phrase 'carry the day' means to...
ক. pass time
খ. suffer
গ. be victorious
ঘ. hope

১২. The child cried for ___ mother.
ক. his
খ. her
গ. its
ঘ. it’s

১৩. The feminine form of 'tailor' is-–-
ক. seamstress
খ. tailoress
গ. tailorix
ঘ. she-tailor

১৪. Correct spelling is –
ক. antidluvian
খ. antediluviun
গ. antediluvian
ঘ. antideluvian

১৫. What kind of noun is 'fleet'?
ক. proper
খ. common
গ. material
ঘ. collective

১৬. ---love is such .... beautiful thing.
ক. no article, a
খ. a, no article
গ. the, a
ঘ. a, the

১৭. Which is the correct sentence?
ক. Pious man is happy.
খ. Pious are happy.
গ. The pious are happy.
ঘ. The pious is happy.

১৮. It is impossible for a family, without---
ক. house
খ. food
গ. education
ঘ. members

১৯. He took me there. (Make it passive)
ক. I was taken there by him.
খ. I was to be taken there by him.
গ. I were taken there by him.
ঘ. He was trying to be taken.

২০. The more she worked ___ she achieved.
ক. the less
খ. enough
গ. not enough
ঘ. least

মডেল টেস্ট ১৮ -এর উত্তর

১. ঘ। ২. ঘ। ৩. ক। ৪. গ। ৫. খ। ৬. খ। ৭. গ। ৮. ক। ৯. খ। ১০. ঘ।
১১. গ। ১২. গ। ১৩. ক। ১৪. গ। ১৫. ঘ। ১৬. ক। ১৭. গ। ১৮. ঘ। ১৯. ক। ২০. ক।

