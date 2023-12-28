১৮তম শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ১২

২. Which one is feminine gender? ক. Drake খ. Hunter গ. Fox ঘ. Duck

১. Which one is plural? ক. Scissors খ. Ethics গ. News ঘ. Physics

৩. The train is running __ time?

ক. in

খ. with

গ. on

ঘ. to

৪. __AIDS virus infection is incurable.

ক. a

খ. an

গ. the

ঘ. no article