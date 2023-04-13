৪৫তম বিসিএস: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-১৯

পরামর্শ
৪৫তম বিসিএস: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-১৯
৪৫তম বিসিএসের প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষা আগামী ১৯ মে অনুষ্ঠিত হবে। যেহেতু প্রিলিতে প্রতিযোগী বেশি, তাই পাস করতে হলে ভালোভাবে প্রস্তুতি নিতে হবে। পরীক্ষার্থীদের প্রস্তুতির সুবিধার জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। আজ বৃহস্পতিবার নিয়মিত আয়োজনের ১৯তম পর্বে ইংরেজি ভাষা বিষয়ের মডেল টেস্ট প্রকাশ করা হলো।
১. He is — FRCS.
ক. a
খ. an
গ. the
ঘ. none
২. ‘Smell a rat’ means—
ক. bad smell
খ. make difficult
গ. suspect something
ঘ. presence of a thief
৩. I will go out to play (when I finish my maths). The clause is a/an—
ক. principal clause
খ. adverbial clause
গ. adjective clause
ঘ. noun clause
৪. What is the synonym of the word ‘Malicious’?
ক. spiteful
খ. changeable
গ. murderous
ঘ. dangerous
৫. Choose the correct prefix to form the opposite of the word ‘accurate’:
ক. in
খ. un
গ. non
ঘ. dis
৬. His remark does not bear — this subject.
ক. up
খ. out
গ. with
ঘ. on
৭. The police constable saw a thief — on a bicycle.
ক. escaping
খ. to escape
গ. escape
ঘ. escaped
৮. The (charity) of Hatem Tai is known to all. ‘charity’ word is —
ক. abstract noun
খ. collective noun
গ. material noun
ঘ. common noun
৯. Which one is singular?
ক. Crisis
খ. Mumps
গ. Stimuli
ঘ. Bacteria
১০. No animal is so big — the blue whale.
ক. than
খ. from
গ. but
ঘ. as
১১. Coward die — before their deaths.
ক. many time
খ. much time
গ. enough time
ঘ. many times
১২. The groom arrived at the community center exactly — time.
ক. in
খ. on
গ. by
ঘ. for
১৩. What is the opposite of ‘Pacify’?
ক. separate
খ. deny
গ. arouse
ঘ. excite
১৪. Which of the following words is masculine?
ক. widower
খ. duck
গ. orphan
ঘ. silver
১৫. There is a bridge — the river.
ক. near
খ. along
গ. on
ঘ. across
১৬. What does this Latin Expression ‘i.e.’ stand for?
ক. ideal energy
খ. inner edge
গ. id est
ঘ. it east
১৭. ‘Please look into the matter.’ Here the meaning of the ‘look into’ phrase-
ক. take care of
খ. observe
গ. praise
ঘ. investigate
১৮. ‘I found it at the very heart of the city.’ In this sentence ‘very’ is a/an —
ক. pronoun
খ. conjunction
গ. adjective
ঘ. adverb
১৯. You had better remain there. Here ‘remain’ is a/an —
ক. participle
খ. infinitive
গ. noun
ঘ. gerund
২০. The Bay of Bengal is — the south of Bangladesh.
ক. at
খ. in
গ. to
ঘ. on
মডেল টেস্ট-১৯ (ইংরেজি ভাষা) এর উত্তর
১. খ। ২. গ। ৩. খ। ৪. ক। ৫. ক। ৬. ঘ। ৭. ক। ৮. ঘ। ৯. ক। ১০. ঘ।
১১. ঘ। ১২. খ। ১৩. ঘ। ১৪. ক। ১৫. ঘ। ১৬. গ। ১৭. ঘ। ১৮. গ। ১৯. খ। ২০. গ।