৪৫তম বিসিএস: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-১৯

মডেল: রিয়া ও ইয়াসফি

২. ‘Smell a rat’ means— ক. bad smell খ. make difficult গ. suspect something ঘ. presence of a thief

১. He is — FRCS. ক. a খ. an গ. the ঘ. none

৩. I will go out to play (when I finish my maths). The clause is a/an—

ক. principal clause

খ. adverbial clause

গ. adjective clause

ঘ. noun clause

৪. What is the synonym of the word ‘Malicious’?

ক. spiteful

খ. changeable

গ. murderous

ঘ. dangerous