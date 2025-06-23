৪৭তম বিসিএস পরীক্ষা: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ১৫

৪৭তম বিসিএসের প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতির জন্য বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে প্রথম আলো। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের আজ ১৫তম পর্বে ইংরেজি ভাষা বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট প্রকাশ করা হলো। মডেল টেস্ট তৈরি করেছেন ৪৩তম বিসিএসে শিক্ষা ক্যাডারে নিয়োগ পাওয়া আবু তালেব সুরাগ।
১. ‘Oil’ is the example of which of the following?
ক.Collective Noun
খ. Material Noun
গ. Proper Noun
ঘ. Common Noun
২. I play____ guiter. I play on ____ piano. Fill in the blanks.
ক. No article, no article
খ. the, the
গ. the,no article
ঘ. the,a
৩.What is the plural form of ‘Apex’?
ক. Apexs
খ.Apices
গ. Apicess
ঘ. Apexess
৪. ‘Do you enjoy playing'? Here playing is_
ক. Gerund
খ.Participle
গ. Modifier
ঘ. None of them
৫. A basket of vegetables _______ harvested from the garden.
ক. were
খ. was
গ. has been
ঘ. have been
৬. The meeting _______ at 11 AM.
ক. Come over
খ.come off
গ. Come round
ঘ.come out
৭. He is in the room. Here the underlined phrase is_
ক. Adjectives
খ. Adverbial
গ. Noun
ঘ.Verbal
৮. Toma is blind____ one eye.
ক.to
খ.at
গ. of
ঘ.in
৯. He just left. Here just is_
ক. Adjectives
খ.Verb
গ. Adverb
ঘ.None
১০. Whom did she accuse? Choose the correct passive form.
ক. Who was accused by her?
খ. Who was being accused by her?
গ.Who had been accused by her?
ঘ. Who has been accused by her?
১১. When the thief saw the police, he ran away. Make it simple.
ক. Seeing the police, the thief ran away.
খ. After seeing the police, the thief ran away.
গ. The thief ran away while seeing the police.
ঘ. When the thief saw the police, he ran away.
১২. Do or die. Make it complex.
ক. By doing all ,you will die.
খ. If you do,you will die
গ. If you do not do, you will die.
ঘ.If you do not, you will die.
১৩. X is wiser than Y. Make it positive.
ক. Y is not wise as X.
খ. Y is not wise than X.
গ. Y is not so wise as X.
ঘ.Y is not less wise than X.
১৪.'ট্রেনটি চট্টগ্রামে যাবে' what is the correct translation of that sentence?
ক. The train is going to Chittagong.
খ. The train is bound for Chittagong.
গ. The train is coming back to Chittagong
ঘ. The train is leaving for Chittagong.
১৫. Synonym of levity_
ক.Hilarity
খ.Tragedy
গ. Solemnity
ঘ. Gravity
১৬. Which of the following is the correctly spelt word?
ক. Iconoclastic
খ.Icoenoclastic
গ.Iconeoclastic
ঘ.Iconnoclastic
১৭. A tribute to someone who has just died_
ক. Hymn
খ.Eulogy
গ. Elegy
ঘ. Pallbearer
১৮. By and by means?
ক. Soon
খ. By means of
গ. Essentially
ঘ.Utmost
১৯.Choose the Correct sentence?
ক. Do you know where does she live?
খ.Do you know where does she lives?
গ.Do you know where she lives?
ঘ. Do you know where does she lives in?
২০. Neither of the employees ____ the training session.
ক. has attended
খ.had attended
গ. was attended
ঘ. were attended
মডেল টেস্ট ১৫ এর উত্তর:
১. খ। ২. গ। ৩. খ। ৪. ক। ৫. খ। ৬. খ। ৭. খ। ৮. গ। ৯. গ। ১০. ক।
১১. ক। ১২. গ। ১৩. গ। ১৪. খ। ১৫. ক। ১৬. ক। ১৭. খ। ১৮. ক। ১৯. গ। ২০. ক।