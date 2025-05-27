৪৭তম বিসিএস পরীক্ষা: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট–৪

১. Which of the following is the correct spelling?

ক. Transperancy

খ. Transparency

গ. Transperency

ঘ. Transparancy

২. Our supervisor refused our request ___ work early.

ক. leave

খ. left

গ. for leaving

ঘ. to leave

৩.The chinese ___ chinese.

ক. speaks

খ. speak

গ. spoke

ঘ. is spoken

৪. Our local chairman is a bad egg. What does the ‘a bad egg' in the sentence means?

ক. Experienced person

খ. Unreliable person

গ. Trustworthy person

ঘ. Very miser person

৫. ‘They had had a problem' is the example of ___

ক. Present perfect tense

খ. Future perfect tense

গ. Past perfect tense

ঘ. Present perfect continuous tense

৬. Many ___ student has failed in BCS preliminary examination.

ক. an

খ. a

গ. the

ঘ. No article

৭.When is he coming back to our party? Here ‘back’ is___

ক. Noun

খ. Adverb

গ. Preposition

ঘ. Adjectives

৮. Mithila sings as her sister taught her; underlined clause is___?????

ক. Adverbial clause

খ. Noun clause

গ. Adjective clause

ঘ. Prepositional clause

৯. Mr Turag read the book ___ his brother recommended.

ক. whose

খ. what

গ. whom

ঘ. that

১০. Which one of the following is the example of feminine gender?

ক. Drake

খ. Doe

গ. Gander

ঘ. Stag

১১. Collective noun?

ক. Soldier

খ. Pen

গ. Cattle

ঘ. River

১২. Audience is the example of___

ক. Abstract noun

খ. Collective noun

গ. Proper noun

ঘ. None

১৩. Several is the example of___

ক. Reciprocal pronoun

খ. Distributive pronoun

গ. Demonstrative pronoun

ঘ. Indefinite pronoun

১৪. In Europe, The burning fire kept them warm on tough cold nights. Underlined word is___?????????????????

ক. Gerund

খ. Participle

গ. Verbal noun

ঘ. None

১৫. Phrasal verb ‘Hang up' is best suited with___

ক. Friends

খ. Telephone

গ. Calender

ঘ. Punishment

১৬. Find out the Gerund___

ক. The running water is cold

খ. Education is enlightening

গ. She enjoys reading books

ঘ. The winning team gets a prize bond.

১৭. Synonym of ‘jeopardy’?

ক. Peril

খ. Happiness

গ. Prosperity

ঘ. Relax

১৮.A person avoiding physical comforts and living in a simple life called

ক. Ascetic

খ. Hedonist

গ. Optimistic

ঘ. Naive

১৯.___ it was raining, they went for a walk.

ক. Although

খ. Because

গ. Since

ঘ. So

২০. Has anyone seen my photos?

Make it passive___

ক. Has my photos been seen?

খ. Have my photos been seen?

গ. Have my photos be seen?

ঘ. Has my photos seen?

মডেল টেস্ট ৪–এর উত্তর

১.খ। ২.ঘ। ৩.খ। ৪.খ। ৫.গ। ৬.খ। ৭.খ। ৮.ক। ৯.ঘ। ১০.খ।

১১.গ। ১২.খ। ১৩.ঘ। ১৪.খ। ১৫.খ। ১৬.গ। ১৭.ক। ১৮.ক। ১৯.ক। ২০.খ।