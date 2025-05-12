৪৭তম বিসিএস পরীক্ষা: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট–২

৪৭তম বিসিএসের প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতির জন্য বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে প্রথম আলো। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের আজ দ্বিতীয় পর্বে ইংরেজি সাহিত্য বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট প্রকাশ করা হলো। মডেল টেস্ট তৈরি করেছেন ৪৩তম বিসিএসে শিক্ষা ক্যাডারে নিয়োগ পাওয়া আবু তালেব সুরাগ।

১. Which period represents the barren period of English Literature?

ক. 1066-1340

খ. 1300-1400

গ. 1400-1500

ঘ. 1500-1660

২. Who is called ‘The first Humourist in English Literature’?

ক. Ben jonson

খ. Geoffrey Chaucer

গ. Francis Bacon

ঘ. Samuel Johnson

৩. Who amongst the following is called ‘The prince of Poets’?

ক. W. Shakespeare

খ. P. B Shelly

গ. William Wordsworth

ঘ. Edmund Spenser

৪. ‘Anniversaries’ is a—

ক. Poem written by Shakespeare

খ. Mourning poem written by John Donne

গ. Nature related prose by Francis Bacon

ঘ. Humorous poem by P. B Shelly

৫. Dr. Faustus written by C. Marlowe is the portray of —

ক. The Tempest by Shakespeare

খ. The Picture of the dorian gray by Oscar Wilde

গ. The satanic verses by Salman Rushdie

ঘ. Man and Superman by G. B Shaw

৬. Speech is silver, but silence is gold. It is the example of—

ক. Antithesis

খ. Irony

গ. Oxymoron

ঘ. Paradox

৭. ‘Wonder is the seed of Knowledge’ is quoted by—

ক. Alexander Pope

খ. Francis Bacon

গ. John Milton

ঘ. William Shakespeare

৮. Which character is the heroine character from ‘As you like it’ written by Shakespeare?

ক. Portia

খ. Viola

গ. Rosalind

ঘ. Ophelia

৯. Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’ is a—

ক. Comedy

খ. Tragedy

গ. Tragi-comedy

ঘ. Melodrama

১০. ‘The anatomy of wit’ is written by which of the following University wits?

ক. Thomas Kyd

খ. Robert Greene

গ. George Peele

ঘ. John Lyly