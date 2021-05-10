ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১২, লেসন ১, ৬

3. Answer the following questions in sentences.

a. Who wants to know about Saint Martin?

b. How can we go to Saint Martin?

c. What is a nautical mile?

d. What is the speciality of Saint Martin?

e. What is the way to go to Saint Martin?

f. How far is Saint Martin’s Island from Teknaf?

Answer to the question no. 3

a. Andy wants to know about Saint Martin.

b. In order to go to Saint Martin, we have to go from Chittagong to Teknaf and then from Teknaf to Saint Martin’s Island.

c. A nautical mile is a unit for measuring distance at sea.

d. Saint Martin is the only coral island in Bangladesh.

e. In order to go to Saint Martin, we have to go from Chittagong to Teknaf and then from Teknaf to Saint Martin’s Island on sea truck.

f. It is about 26 nautical miles.