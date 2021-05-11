ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১৪, লেসন ১

Read the text and answer the following questions 1.

One day, a hare was walking in the forest when he saw a tortoise. The hare was the fastest animal in the forest. The tortoise was the slowest animal in the forest. The hare called out to the tortoise, “Hurry up! You are so slow! Can’t you walk faster? Can’t you run?”

The tortoise felt angry and said to the hare, “Why don’t we have a race? May be I can win!”

The hare laughed and laughed. “Sure! I will win!” the hare said. They agreed to start next to a big tree and finish at the river. Then they called their friends to watch. The hare stood beside the tortoise and the race began.