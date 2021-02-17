শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১, লেসন ৪ ও ৫
Read the following text carefully and answer the questions 1, 2, 3 and 4.
Sima and Tamal are in the Town Hall Language Club. They come to the club to practise speaking English. They listen to CDs and watch DVDs in English, or speak English with friends.
Today there is a new person in the club. He is a young man. He is reading a book about Bangladesh.
Sima: Look, Tamal! Who’s that gentleman? Do you know him?
Tamal: Yes. That’s Andy Smith. He’s working with an NGO here. I met him yesterday at the bookshop.
Sima: May be we can practise our English with him.
Tamal: Good idea. I’ll introduce you to him. Come with me.
1. Match the words in Column A with their meanings in Column B. Two extra meanings are given in Column B.
Column A Column B
a. Club i. to perform something
b. Practise ii. happening now and then
c. Often iii. a group or association of people
d. Listen iv. to do something repeatedly
e. Foreigner v. native
vi. a person from another country
vii. to hear with concentration
Answer to the question no 1
a. Club—(iii) a group or association of people
b. Practise —(iv) to do something repeatedly
c. Often—(ii) happening now and then
d. Listen—(vii) to hear with concentration
e. Foreigner—(vi) a person from another country
2. Read the following statements. Write true in your answer script if the statement is true. Write false if the statement is false.
i. Sima and Tamal are in the Town Hall Language Club.
ii. Sima and Tamal come to the club to practise speaking English and Japanese.
iii. The young man was reading a book about Bangladesh.
iv. They listen to CDs and watch DVDs in English.
v. The young man is Andy Will.
vi. Sima and Tamal practise speaking with friends.
Answer to the question no 2
i. True; ii. False; iii. True; iv. True;
v. False; vi. True
3. Answer the following questions.
a. What is the relationship between Tamal and Sima?
b. Where do they come?
c. Why did they come to the language club?
d. How can one improve English skill?
e. What do they do in the club?
f. Where did Tamal meet Andy?
Answer to the question no 3
a. Tamal and Sima are friends.
b. They come to the Town Hall Language Club.
c. They came to the language club to practise English.
d. By reading English story books, novels, newspapers, and by
listening to CDs in English one can develop English skill. He can watch movies on DVD and practise speaking English.
e. In the club, they listen to CD. They watch movies on DVD. They practise speaking English.
f. Tamal met Andy at the book store.
4. Write at least five sentences about Tamal and Sima’s visit to Town Hall Language Club by answering the given set of questions related to the text. (Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct spelling)
1. Where are Tamal and Sima?
2. Why do they come to the club?
3. What do they do in the Language club to improve their speaking ability?
4. Who is the new person?
5. What is Andy Smith doing?
Answer to the question no 4
Sima and Tamal are in the Town Hall Language Club. They come to the club to practise speaking English. They listen to CDs and watch DVDs in English, or speak English with friends. Today there is a young man in the club named Andy Smith. He is reading a book about Bangladesh.
Also Read
-
বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়, প্রকৌশল ও মেডিকেলে ভর্তি পরীক্ষার তারিখ নির্ধারণ
-
আল-জাজিরার তথ্যচিত্র দ্রুত সরানোর নির্দেশ হাইকোর্টের
-
মহাসড়ক অবরোধ তুলে নিয়েছেন শিক্ষার্থীরা, দাবি পূরণ না হলে আবার আন্দোলন
-
করোনায় মৃত্যু ১৬, শনাক্ত ৪৪৩
-
ফিলিস্তিনকে ইউরোপের স্বীকৃতি দিতেই হবে