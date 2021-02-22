ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১, লেসন ৬ ও ৭

Read the following text carefully and answer the questions 1, 2 and 3.

Tamal: Hello, Andy!

Andy: Hi, Tamal! How are you?

Tamal: Fine, thanks. Andy, meet my friend, Sima Zaman.

And Sima, this is Andy. Andy Smith.

Sima: Hello, Mr. Smith.

Andy: Hello! Please call me Andy. And can I call you Sima?

Sima: Sure!

Andy: Please, sit down. Let’s chat.

1. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B (extra two are given in column B).

Column A Column B

a. fine i. without any doubt

b. friend ii. good or good enough

c. sure iii. not to engage in any work

d. really iv. a close mate

e. free v. to happen something actually

vi. to do something slowly

vii. a person who hates you

Answer to the question no 1

a. fine-ii. good or good enough

b. friend-iv. a close mate

c. sure-i.without any doubt

d. really-v.to happen something actually

e. free-iii.not to engage in any work