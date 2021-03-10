শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ২, লেসন ১ ও ২
Read the following text carefully and answer the questions 1, 2, 3 and 4.
Andy : Hello, Tamal! How are you?
Tamal : Hello, Andy! I’m fine, thanks. And you?
Andy : Fine, thanks. Listen. I’m going to the Book Fair. Would you like to come?
Tamal : I’m sorry. I can’t right now. I have to take this medicine to my grandmother. But I can meet you in an hour.
Andy : OK. Great! I’ll see you at the Book Fair.
Tamal : Right. See you later. Bye!
Andy : See you!
1. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B (extra two are given in column B).
Column A Column B
a. fine i. to involve in any work
b. listen ii. feeling sadness
c. sorry iii. drug
d. medicine iv. to give attention to someone or something
e. join v. to hear
vi. beautiful
vii. to work in a school
Answer to the question no 1
a. fine — vi. beautiful
b. listen — v. to hear
c. sorry — ii. feeling sadness
d. medicine — iii. drug
e. join — i. to involve in any work
2. Read the following statements. Write 'True' in your answer script if the statement is true. Write 'False' if the statement is false.
i. Tamal is unwell.
ii. Tamal is going to the Book Fair.
iii. Andy tells Tamal to go with him to the Book Fair.
iv. Tamal has to take medicines to his grandmother.
v. Tamal cannot meet him in any way.
vi. Tamal will meet Andy in the Book Fair.
Answer to the question no 2
i. False; ii. False; iii. True; iv. True;
v. False.; vi. True
3. Answer the following questions in sentences.
a. Where is Andy going?
b. Why will not Tamal be able to go with Andy?
c. Who needs medicine?
d. Why will Tamal have to go home?
e. When can Tamal join Andy?
f. For whom Tamal has to take the medicines?
Answer to the question no 3
a. Andy is going to the Book Fair.
b. Tamal will not be able to go with Andy because he has to go home to drop some medicines.
c. Tamal’s grandmother needs medicines.
d. Tamal will have to go home to drop some medicines.
e. Tamal can join Andy after an hour.
f. Tamal has to take the medicines for his grandmother.
4. Write at least five sentences on the conversation between Andy and Tamal by answering the following questions related to the text. (Remember to use capital letters, full stops, and correct spelling).
a. What do Andy and Tamal do each other?
b. What does Tamal asks Andy?
c. What is Andy’s reply?
d. What does Andy say then?
e. Why does Tamal say sorry?
Answer to the question no 4
Drawing attention of Tamal, Andy asks him how he is. Tamal replies that he is fine and thanks Andy. Tamal also asks him how he is. Andy replies that he is fine too. Then Andy says that he is going to the Book Fair. Tamal says sorry as he has to take the medicines to his grandmother first.
