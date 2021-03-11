ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ২, লেসন ৩ ও ৪

Read the following text carefully and answer the questions 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Andy : Hello, Tamal ! How is your grandmother?

Tamal : Hi! She’s fine, thanks.

Andy : Come, let me introduce my colleagues. Hi, everybody. This is Tamal. And Tamal, meet Mr. Saha and Mrs. Haider. And this is Ms. Smith. She’s a new English teacher here.

Ms. Smith : Hello, Tamal. Nice to meet you.

Tamal : Hello, everybody ! Nice meeting you, too.

1. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B (extra two are given in column B).

Column A Column B

a. introduce i. allow

b. colleague ii. to do something normally

c. teacher iii. to express gratitude

d. thank iv. to be familiar with a person or a thing

e. let v. persons who work in the same place

vi. a person who teaches

vii. a person who learns

Answer to the question no 1

a. introduce — iv. to be familiar with a person or a thing

b. colleague — v. persons who work in the same place

c. teacher — vi. a person who teaches

d. thank — iii. to express gratitude

e. let — i. allow