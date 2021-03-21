ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ৪, লেসন ১, ২

Read the passage and answer the questions 2, 3 and 4.

2. Read the following statements. Write 'True' in your answer script if the statement is true. Write 'False' if the statement is false.

i. Sima is in class v.

ii. Tamal and Nasreen are students.

iii. Sima likes to walk in the park.

iv. Biju is in class v.

v. Sima loves swimming.

vi. Sima’s cousin lives in the USA.

Answer to the question no 2

i. True; ii. False; iii.True; iv.True;

v. False; vi.False.

3. Answer the following questions in sentence(s).

a. Who are the reporters?

b. Which class does Sima read in?

c. Which things does Sima like?

d. Which class does Biju read in?

e. Which things does Biju like?

f. What is the name of the magazine?

Answer to the question no 3

a. Nasreen and Tamal are the reporters.

b. Sima reads in class 5.

c. Sima likes to walk in the park. She also likes to sing.

d. Biju reads in class 5.

e. Biju likes swimming and painting. He also likes reading magazines about sports, especially football and cricket.

f. The name of the magazine is ‘English Club Magazine’