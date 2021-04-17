শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ৫, লেসন ৩, ৪
Read the text and answer the questions 1, 2.
January, February, March,
April, May, June,
July, August, September,
October, November, December.
These are the twelve months of the year.
Now sing them together so we can hear.
How many months are there in a year?
There are twelve months in a year!
We know them all !
Let’s give a cheer!
1. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text column B.
Column A Column B
a. cheer i. to listen
b. together ii. twenty-four hour period
c. year iii. scores of
d. many iv. a period of twelve months of time
e. hear v. jointly with some people
vi. twenty-one hour period
vii. to show happiness making loud sound
Answer to the question no 1
a + vii. cheer = to show happiness making loud sound
b + v. together = jointly with some people
c + iv. year = a period of twelve months of time
d + iii. many = scores of
e + i. hear = to listen
2. Read the following statements. Write 'True' in your answer script if the statement is true. Write 'False' if the statement is false.
i. There are twelve months in a year.
ii. January is the third month of the year.
iii. December is the last month of the year.
iv. April has 29 days.
v. February has 30 days.
vi. March has 31 days.
Answer to the question no 2
i. True; ii. False; iii. True; iv. False;
v. False; vi. True
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
