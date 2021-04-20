ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ৬, লেসন ৪, ৫

Read the text and answer the questions 3 and 4.

3. Answer the following questions.

a. What does the food pyramid

tell us?

b. How many levels are there in the food pyramid?

c. What foods are there at the bottom of the food pyramid?

d. Which foods contain vitamin?

e. What make food delicious?

f. What do grains give us?

Answer to the question 3

a. The food pyramid tells us how much of each food group we should eat.

b. There are four levels in the food pyramid.

c. Rice, ruti, bread and potatoes are there at the bottom of the food pyramid.

d. Fruit and vegetables contain vitamin.

e. Fat and oil make food delicious.

f. Grains give us energy.