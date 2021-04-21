শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ৭, লেসন ১, ২
Read the passage and answer the questions 1, 2.
Sima : What are you doing, Nasreen?
Nasreen : I’m putting some chocolate on my ice-cream. Ice-cream is delicious with chocolate.
Sima : Well, it looks good, but you shouldn’t eat a lot of chocolate or ice-cream.
Nasreen : Of course! I don’t eat them regularly.
Sima : What kind of food do you eat regularly?
Nasreen : Oh, fruits and vegetables. I love pineapples and bananas. They are my favourites. I eat cucumbers and lettuce a lot, too.
Sima : I eat fruits and vegetables every day. Carrots and tomatoes are my favourites, but I also like strawberries and bananas.
Nasreen : Would you like to try some of my ice-cream with chocolate? We should eat it quickly. It will melt soon in this hot weather.
Sima : OK! Thanks.
1. Match the words of column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B there are two extra meanings in column B.
Column A Column B
a. Delicious i. fast
b. Regularly ii. the condition of the
atmosphere at a particular
place and time
c. Favourite iii. having a very pleasant
taste or smell
d. Quickly iv. not irregular
e. Weather v. at regular intervals or
times
vi. palatable
vii. liked more than oth
ers of the same kind
Answer to the question no 1
a+iii. Delicious = having a very pleasant taste or smell
b+v. Regularly = at regular intervals or times
c+vii. Favourite = liked more than others of the same kind
d+i. Quickly = fast
e+ii. Weather = the condition of the atmosphere at a particular place and time
2. Read the following statements. Write ‘True’ for correct statement or ‘False’ for incorrect statement.
a. Chocolate makes ice-cream delicious.
b. We should take a lot of chocolate or ice-cream.
c. Nasreen often eats fruits and vegetables.
d. Sima’s favourite vegetables are carrots and tomatoes.
e. Ice-cream with chocolate melts soon in hot weather.
f. Nasreen does not have chocolate or ice-cream every day.
Answer to the question no 2
a. True; b. False; c. False; d. True;
e. True; f. True.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
