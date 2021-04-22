ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ৭, লেসন ১, ২

f. Nasreen does not eat ice-cream regularly.

4. Write a short composition on ‘The food habit of Sima and Nasreen’ in at least 5 sentences.

Answer to the question no 4.

Sima and Nasreen have different choices about food habits. Nasreen likes ice-cream with chocolate. She also likes fruits, vegetables, pineapples, bananas, cucumbers and lettuce a lot. But Sima eats fruits and vegetables every day. She also likes carrots, tamatoes, strawberries and bananas.