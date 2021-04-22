শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ৭, লেসন ১, ২
Read the passage and answer the questions 3 and 4.
3. Answer the following questions.
a. What is Nasreen putting on her ice-cream?
b. What does Nasreen say about ice-cream with chocolate?
c. What are Sima’s favourite foods?
d. What are Nasreen’s favourite foods?
e. Why should they eat the ice-cream quickly?
f. Which food doesn’t Nasreen eat regularly?
Answer to the question no 3
a. Nasreen is putting some chocolate on her ice cream.
b. Nasreen says that ice cream with chocolate is very delicious.
c. Carrots and tomatoes are Sima’s favourite foods.
d. Pineapples and bananas are Nasreen’s favourite foods.
e. They should eat the ice cream quickly because it will melt soon in hot weather.
f. Nasreen does not eat ice-cream regularly.
4. Write a short composition on ‘The food habit of Sima and Nasreen’ in at least 5 sentences.
Answer to the question no 4.
Sima and Nasreen have different choices about food habits. Nasreen likes ice-cream with chocolate. She also likes fruits, vegetables, pineapples, bananas, cucumbers and lettuce a lot. But Sima eats fruits and vegetables every day. She also likes carrots, tamatoes, strawberries and bananas.
