শিক্ষা
অষ্টম শ্রেণির ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র: ইউনিট ১, লেসন ১ বি’র বহুনির্বাচনি প্রশ্ন
Read the text carefully and answer the questions 1 and 2
Folk songs are songs sung in the traditional style of a community or country. Here the traditional style includes the themes, words and tunes of the songs that have existed for a long time among the common people. We have a rich history and collection of folk songs in Bangladesh. Of them, Palligiti, Bhatiali, Bhawaiya, Jari, Sari, Gambhira, Lalongiti, Palagaan and songs of Hason Raja are very popular. The traditional musical instruments are usually played with these songs.
1. Choose the best answer from the alternatives.
a. Folk songs are usually sung in the way.
i. modern ii. conventional
iii. hip hop iv. advanced
b. The word ‘tune’ means .
i. harmony ii. word
iii. language iv. style
c. We have a collection of folk songs in Bangladesh.
i. total ii. rich
iii. low iv. negligible
d. Folk singers usually use musical instruments.
i. high quality ii. local
iii. modern iv. expensive
e. Folk songs are popular among people.
i. modern ii. old
iii. intellectual iv. mass
f. The word ‘style’ in line 1 of the text means .
i. departure ii. mood
iii. dullness iv. ignorance
g. The word ‘ existed’ in line 2 of the text means .
i. ceased ii. departed
iii. left iv. subsisted
Answer to the question no 1
a. ii. conventional; b. i. harmony;
c. ii. rich; d. ii. local; e. iv. mass; f.ii. mood; g.iv. subsisted.
2. Give short answers to the following questions.
a. What do you understand by the term ‘folk songs’?
b. What does the traditional style include?
c. How is our collection of folk songs?
d. What are some popular folk songs of our country?
Answer to the question no 2
a. The term ‘folk songs’ refers to songs sung in the traditional style of a community or country.
b. The traditional style includes the themes, words and tunes of the songs.
c. Our collection of folk songs is very rich.
d. Some popular folk songs of our country are Palligiti, Bhatiali, Bhawaiya, Jari, Sari, Gambhira, Lalongiti, Palagaan and songs of Hason Raja.
