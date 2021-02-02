ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Close test with clues

41.

unequal, in, adolescence, are, send, condition, country, lot, force, abuse, parents, marry

Adolescence is the period of our life. Adolescents are the vital (a) of a country. There (b) 28 million adolescents living (c) our country. But the (d) of adolescent girls in our (e) is not satisfactory. The (f) girls have to face a (g) of problems including female (h) , violence, familial dominance and sexual (i) . In addition, most of the (j) of our country do not send their daughters to school and marry their daughters off at a premature age.

Answer: a. force; b. are; c. in;

d. condition; e. country; f. adolescent;

g. lot; h. inequality; i. abuse; j. parents.

42.

sustainable, goal, diverse, ends, make, particular, open, candidate, peace, people, conspiracies, non-violence

A peace movement is a social movement that seeks to achieve ideals such as the ending to a particular war (or all wars), minimize inter-human violence in a particular place or type of situation, including ban of guns, and is often linked to the goal of achieving world peace. Means to achieve these (a) include advocacy of pacifism, (b) resistance, diplomacy, boycotts, demonstrations,

(c) camps; supporting anti war political (d) and banning guns, creating (e) government, direct democracy; supporting (f) who expose war crimes or (g) to create wars, and (h) laws. Different organizations involved in peace movements may have sortie (i) goals but one common goal is (j) of peace.

Answer: a. ends; b. non-violent;

c. peace; d. candidates; e. open;

f. people; g. conspiracies; h. making;

i. diverse; j. sustainability.