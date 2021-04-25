এসএসসি পরীক্ষার সংক্ষিপ্ত সিলেবাস: ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Punctuation

1.

william shakespeare the monarch of world literature was born on 23 april 1564 in stratford on avon his mother was mary arden and his father was john shakespeare he was not much educated he had little knowledge of grammar

Answer: William Shakespeare, the monarch of world literature, was born on April 23, 1564 in Stratford-on-Avon. His mother was Mary Arden and his father was John Shakespeare. He was not much educated. He had little knowledge of grammar.

2.

we live in bangladesh almost of us speak in bangla most all of the people of the country are muslims besides Hindus,buddhists and christians also live here about 80 percent people live in the villages

Answer: We live in Bangladesh. Almost all of us speak in Bangla. Most of the people of the country are Muslims. Besides, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians also live here. About 80 percent people live in the villages.