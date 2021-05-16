শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Punctuation
4.
it is they who have done this noble work they have been working for a long time at last they could do the work other people also helped them
Answer: It is they who have done this noble work. They have been working for a long time. At last, they could do the work. Other people also helped them.
5.
the rich are not always happy on the other hand the poor are not always unhappy we should not hate the poor a poor man may be an honest man but a rich man may be a dishonest man
Answer: The rich are not always happy. On the other hand, the poor are not always unhappy. We should not hate the poor. A poor man may be an honest man but a rich man may be a dishonest man.
6.
the park is beautiful but dirty everybody likes to go there it is a new park we should keep it clean
Answer: The Park is beautiful but dirty. Everybody likes to go there. It is a new park. We should keep it clean.
