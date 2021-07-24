শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Re-arrange
22.
a. He completed his secondary education from a high school in Aarau.
b. For the next couple of years, he taught mathematics and and physics in a secondary school.
c. He obtained Ph.D degree from the University of Zurich.
d. In 1921, Albert Einstein received Nobel Prize in Physics.
e. Albert Einstein was born in Germany in 1879.
f. He got admitted in Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in 1896.
g. His father was a businessman.
h. He received a regular appointment at the University of Zurich.
i. When the business failed, the family moved to Milan.
j. He graduated in 1900.
Answer: e+g+i+a+f+j+b+c+h+d
23.
a. Some of his best works are Gitanjali, Sonar Tari, Kheya, Balaka.
b. He had no regular school education.
c. Rabindranath Tagore was born at Jorasanko in Calcutta on 7 May, 1861.
d. He established a school at Shantiniketon and afterwards founded the university of Viswa Bharati.
e. He was educated at home by his father and the tutors.
f. He composed Gitanjali, a book of poems and won the Nobel Prize in 1913.
g. He was a poet, a dramatist, a short story writer, a novelist and an essayist.
h. He was a man of versatile genius.
i. He was a great patriot.
j. His father was Maharshi Debendranath Tagore.
Answer: c+j+b+e+h+g+a+f+d+i
Also Read
-
২৮ লাখ পশু অবিক্রীত, ঈদে গরুর চেয়ে ছাগল কোরবানি বেশি
-
‘...শয্যা পেয়েছি কিন্তু মাকে বাঁচানো গেল না’
-
গ্রামে অনলাইন নিবন্ধন ছাড়া টিকা দেওয়া হবে: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী
-
রোহিঙ্গা বলায় মাইক্রোবাসচালককে পিটিয়ে হত্যা
-
প্রথম দিনে চীনই এগিয়ে, কাল নামছেন বাংলাদেশের বাকি