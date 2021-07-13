শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Re-arrange
6.
a. Then she became a teacher of a school in Kolkata.
b. Soon her activities for the services
of mankind spread all over the
world.
c. She was on her heels for her selfless service of mankind even at her old age.
d. As a recognition to her service, she was awarded Nobel Prize for peace in 1979.
e. She was one of those people who dedicated their lives to the service of mankind.
f. When she was eighteen, she
decided to be a nun and came to Kolkata.
g. She swore to dedicate her life for the cause of the helpless and poor people.
h. She was born in Yugoslavia in
1919.
i. She was also given ‘Bharat Ratna Award’ in the following year.
j. You have heard the name of Mother Teresa.
Ans: 6. j + e + h + f + a + g + b + d + i + c
7.
a. A man named Iphitos became concerned about such wasteful strifes.
b. In those days Greece was divided into many cities and men of different cities used to fight one another most of the time.
c. He hit upon a plan.
d. It was in Olympia that the games were first held before the Christian era began.
e. He invited the best athletes from the nearby cities to the valley of Olympia to take part in athletic contests.
f. The Olympic Games are named after the town of Olympia in Greece.
g. Iphitos’s plan worked well.
h. The Greek warriors tried to defeat their rivals in friendly games and sports.
i. Later, contests with horses were introduced.
j. At first contests included running
and leaping, boxing and wrestling and throwing the discuss and the javelin.
Ans: 7. f + d + b + a + c + e + g + h + j + i
