শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Re-arrange
8.
a. She saw a box marked ‘Half a crown’.
b. She was not permitted to exceed it.
c. But her governess said, ‘No, you see the princess has not the money and so, of course, she cannot buy the box.’
d. She considered that the box would be the most appropriate gift for him.
e. Queen Victoria, when a little girl, was taught economical habits by her governess.
f. Once at a market at Wales, she had spent all her money in buying a number of presents for relatives and friends.
g. The princess had a fixed allowance for pocket money.
h. The people in the shop wanted to enclose the box with the other articles.
i. But alas! She had no money.
j. As she was leaving, she remember another cousin for whom she did not buy any present.
Answer: e + g + b + f + j + a + d + i + h + c
9.
a. His real name was Samul Longhorne Clemense.
b. ‘Tom Sawyer’ and ‘Hucklebury Finn’ are two of his most popular books.
c. He was born in Missouri, USA in 1835.
d. He died in 1910.
e. Finally, he worked as a newspaper reporter.
f. Later he became a member of the crew of a ferry boat in the Mississippi.
g. His writings made him one of the greatest American writers.
h. In his boyhood, he worked in a printing press.
i. His books are full of pleasant humour.
j. Mark Twain was a popular writer of English literature.
Answer: j + a + c + h + f + e + i + b + g + d
মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা
Also Read
-
ব্যবসায়ী সংগঠনগুলোর ভূমিকা নিয়ে প্রশ্ন হাইকোর্টের
-
বিধিনিষেধ শেষ হওয়ার আগেই ঢাকামুখী যাত্রীদের ভিড়
-
পাকিস্তান সীমান্তে গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ক্রসিং দখল করল তালেবান
-
করোনায় আরও এক চিকিৎসকের মৃত্যু
-
যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের করপোরেশনগুলো কি আইনের ঊর্ধ্বে