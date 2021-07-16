ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Re-arrange

12.

a. On their way back, Shelley and Williams were drowned by a sudden storm on July 8, 1822.

b. His famous lyric ‘Ode to the West Wind’ was written in 1819.

c. At the age of 18, he went to Oxford University.

d. One day Shelley and his friend

Williams set sail in boat Aerial for Leghorn.

e. He was born on August 4, 1792 at Sussex in England.

f. His father Sir Timothy Shelley was a country landlord.

g. From his boyhood Shelley was meditative and studious.

h. When he was a boy of twelve, he was sent to Eton.

i. But after one year he was expelled

from the university for writing a pamphlet entitled ‘The Necessity of Atheism’.

j. Percy Bysshe Shelley was a romantic poet of early 19th century.

Answer: j + e + f + g + h + c + i + b + d + a