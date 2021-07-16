শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Re-arrange
12.
a. On their way back, Shelley and Williams were drowned by a sudden storm on July 8, 1822.
b. His famous lyric ‘Ode to the West Wind’ was written in 1819.
c. At the age of 18, he went to Oxford University.
d. One day Shelley and his friend
Williams set sail in boat Aerial for Leghorn.
e. He was born on August 4, 1792 at Sussex in England.
f. His father Sir Timothy Shelley was a country landlord.
g. From his boyhood Shelley was meditative and studious.
h. When he was a boy of twelve, he was sent to Eton.
i. But after one year he was expelled
from the university for writing a pamphlet entitled ‘The Necessity of Atheism’.
j. Percy Bysshe Shelley was a romantic poet of early 19th century.
Answer: j + e + f + g + h + c + i + b + d + a
13.
a. Rajah Dahir sent a cold reply to his message.
b. The ship was attacked by sea
robbers from Debul, a sea-port in
Sind.
c. Hajjaj was very angry when he received the reply and decided to teach the proud king a lesson.
d. An Arab ship was carrying a party of Muslims from Ceylon to Macca for the Hajj.
e. In sind a hard battle was fought and Rajah Dahir was killed and his army was completely defeated.
f. They looted the ship and carried
away Muslim women and
children.
g. He asked him to return the Muslim women and children.
h. He was angry when he heard what
had happened and sent a messenger to Rajah Dahir, the ruler of Sind.
i. He sent his nephew Mohammad-
bin-Qasim at the head of 12000
soldiers.
j. This sad news reached Hajjaj-bin-Yusuf, the governor of Iraq.
Answer: d + b + f + j + h + g + a + c + i + e
