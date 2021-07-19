শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Re-arrange
16.
a. So he made up his mind to give up his throne and divide his kingdom among his three daughters.
b. Goneril was the eldest, Regan was second and Cordelia was the youngest and the king’s most favourite.
c. These events happened long ago when King Lear was ruling Britain.
d. But before giving up his throne, Lear wanted to know how much his daughters loved him.
e. He needed peace and rest.
f. King Lear had three daughters.
g. He was over eighty years of age.
h. Now King Lear was a very old man.
i. Their names were Goneril, Regan and Cordelia.
j. He was tired of ruling his kingdom.
Answer: c + f + i + b + h + g + j + e + a + d
17.
a. He entered the kingdom of the prince and captured a large village.
b. Taimur disguised himself as a poor traveller.
c. He came with a large army.
d. Taimur was one of the greatest conquerors of the world.
e. The prince heard the news.
f. Thus he saved his life.
g. Taimur’s soldiers were killed.
h. His soldiers surrounded the village on all sides and a terrible battle took place.
i. Once he attacked the province of a powerful prince.
j. The village was situated far away from the capital.
Answer: d + i + a + j + e + c + h + g + b + f
18.
a. He wanted to teach him a good lesson.
b. So one day he pained the word ‘dumb’ on a board.
c. So he thought how he could add to his income.
d. He could not earn much by begging.
e. Once there lived a beggar in a city.
f. One day an idea crossed of him.
g. He was very jealous of him.
h. Another beggar also lived in the city.
i. He hung it round his neck.
j. He thought that he would have more money if he pretended to be dumb.
Answer: e + d + c + f + j + b + i + h + g + a
