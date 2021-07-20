শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Re-arrange
19.
a. The first friend climbed up a tree.
b. Suddenly, a bear came there.
c. Once upon a time, two friends were passing through a forest.
d. The latter could not climb up a tree.
e. They were talking about their love for each other.
f. He did not find any way.
g. The bear smelt his ears, nose and face.
h. He lay down on the ground and pretended to be dead.
i. Then the bear went away.
j. He thought him to be dead.
Answer: c + e + b + a + d + f + h + g + j + i
20.
a. His full name was Abu Ali Sina.
b. In his young age Ibn Sina came in contact with the philosophers, scientists, mathematicians and astrologers of that time.
c. Ibn Sina is called the prince of medical science.
d. In his childhood his name and fame spread all over the Persian Gulf area.
e. Ibn Sina was born in 980 at Bukhara, in Iran.
f. Al Beroni, Abu Shehol, Jurjurani were among them.
g. Sultan Mahmud, the king of Ghazni, invited him to the Royal Court.
h. His ‘Kanoon’ is the best recited book in medical science.
i. Reputation as a physician spread all places in his early age.
j. The then state government was acquainted with his fame.
Answer: e + a + d + b + f + i + j + g + c + h
21.
a. He travelled for more than thirty years.
b. He boarded a ship in Chittagong.
c. Outside the town of Sylhet two persons met him.
d. Ibn Battuta became very pleased hearing it.
e. It took him about six months to reach Chittagong.
f. They said that they were sent by Shah Jalal to receive him.
g. From there he had to walk for another month to reach Sylhet.
h. You might have heard the name of Ibn Battuta
i. He wrote down all that he saw.
j. He heard the name of Shah Jalal of Sylhet and decided to visit him.
Answer: h + a + i + j + b + e + g + c + f + d
মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা
Also Read
-
লোকসানের মুখে ব্যবসায়ীরা, আড়তদারদের দাবি, দাম তেমন কমেনি
-
ঈদের পর্যটনের ক্ষতি ২৫০ কোটি টাকার বেশি
-
লাখ টাকার গরুর চামড়া ১০০ টাকা
-
এবার মাহমুদউল্লাহর খুশির কারণ সাকিব
-
বঙ্গবন্ধুর স্বপ্নের ঠিকানায় দেশকে পৌঁছাতে ঐক্যবদ্ধ হোন: তথ্যমন্ত্রী