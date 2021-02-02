শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange
Put the following parts of the story in correct order to make the whole story. Only the corresponding numbers of the sentences need to be written.
15.
a. Scholars had just begun to believe that the earth is round.
b. So firm was this conviction in him that he was even prepared to risk his life to prove it.
c. Because he was not too rich to bear the expense.
d. Four hundred years ago, people from Europe came to India by land through Persia.
e. At this time an idea occurred to an Italian sailor named Columbus.
f. At last the king of Portugal assured him help.
g. But mere conviction and courage were not enough.
h. He thought that if the earth were really round, one could certainly reach India by sailing westward across the ocean.
Answer: d+a+e+h+b+g+c+f
16.
a. Soon, he gave up medicine for literature.
b. This brought for him a good name.
c. He was born in 1874 in Paris.
d. William Somerset Maugham is one of the greatest short story writers of modern time.
e. Then he took to writing plays.
f. He qualified as a doctor, but that life had no charms for him.
g. Some of his well-known plays are Mrs. Cardlac, Lady Frederick etc.
h. He made his first appearance in literature by writing Liza of Lambeth (1897 ), his first novel.
Answer: d+c+f+a+h+b+e+g
17.
a. One day, he got the most heart-breaking news that his father had died.
b. Once there was a king named Hamlet.
c. He thought Claudius to be the snake who had killed his father for the crown and his mother.
d. He was told that a snake had killed his father.
e. His mother’s hasty marriage with his uncle Claudius made him shocked and suspicious.
f. He had a son called prince Hamlet.
g. He came back home quickly with a heavy heart.
h. Prince Hamlet was studying Philosophy in a university abroad.
Answer: b+f+h+a+g+d+c+e
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
Also Read
-
শীতের তীব্রতা কমে আসছে, বেড়েছে ঢাকার তাপ
-
রোহিঙ্গা প্রত্যাবাসন আরও দীর্ঘায়িত হতে পারে
-
করোনায় আক্রান্ত হয়ে হাসপাতালে খোন্দকার ইব্রাহিম খালেদ
-
সেন্ট মার্টিনে ধর্মঘট প্রত্যাহার, স্বস্তিতে পর্যটকেরা
-
মিয়ানমারের কালো সোমবার