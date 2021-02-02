ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange

Put the following parts of the story in correct order to make the whole story. Only the corresponding numbers of the sentences need to be written.

15.

a. Scholars had just begun to believe that the earth is round.

b. So firm was this conviction in him that he was even prepared to risk his life to prove it.

c. Because he was not too rich to bear the expense.

d. Four hundred years ago, people from Europe came to India by land through Persia.

e. At this time an idea occurred to an Italian sailor named Columbus.

f. At last the king of Portugal assured him help.

g. But mere conviction and courage were not enough.

h. He thought that if the earth were really round, one could certainly reach India by sailing westward across the ocean.

Answer: d+a+e+h+b+g+c+f