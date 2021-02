ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange

Put the following parts of the story in correct order to make the whole story. Only the corresponding numbers of the sentences need to be written.

22.

a. The widow rushed from door to door for the mustard seed but found no house where someone had not died.

b. Then Buddha told her since death is common to all, she should not mourn over her son’s demise.

c. He asked the widow to fetch a handful of mustard seed from a house where death had never entered.