এসএসসি পরীক্ষার সংক্ষিপ্ত সিলেবাস: ইংরেজি ১ম পত্রের Tag questions

Make tag questions of these statements.

Set 1

1. We ought to remain grateful to them, ?

2. I am a student, ?

3. I am not a teacher, ?

4. They won the match, ?

5. She didn’t go there, ?

Answer

1. We ought to remain grateful to them, oughtn’t we?

2. I am a student, aren’t I?

3. I am not a teacher, am I ?

4. They won the match, didn’t they?

5. She didn’t go there, did she?