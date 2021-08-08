ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & synonym

শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & synonym
Read the following passage and then write the antonym or synonym of that words as directed below.
Set 1
Democracy is the system of government which allows freedom of speech, religious and political opinion. It means fair and equal treatment for the citizens without social class division. In fact, in a democratic country people elect their representatives who work for the people. Free and fair election is the pre-condition for democracy. In a democratic country, people enjoy the rights of food, cloth, shelter, education, medical treatment and other facilities.
Words: a. allow (synonym) b. freedom (synonym) c. opinion (synonym)
d. fair (antonym) e. equal (antonym)
f. division (antonym) g. elect (synonym) h. system (synonym) i. treatment (synonym) j. facility (synonym).
Answer: a. permit b. liberty c. view
d. unfair e. unequal f. unity g. select
h. method i. care/service j. advantage
Set 2
Books are men’s best friends in life. You may have many good friends, but you do not find them when you
need them. They may not always come to you with sympathy. Some may prove true or some may prove false
and do you much harm. But books are always ready to be your side. Some books will make you laugh; some
others will give you much pleasure. Again some books will bring new knowledge and ideas. They are your ever friends throughout your life.
Words: a. friend (antonym); b. need (antonym); c. sympathy (synonym);
d. prove (synonym); e. false
(antonym); f. harm (antonym); g. laugh (antonym); h. pleasure (synonym);
i. bring (synonym); j. idea (synonym).
Answer: a. enemy/foe b. needless
c. pity d. affirm e. true f. benefit/help
g. cry/weep h. joy/delight i. fetch
j. impression/concept
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা
