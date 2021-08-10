ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & synonym

শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & synonym
Read the following passage and then write the antonym or synonym of the words as directed below.
Set 5
We should never call a student weaker. Teachers should never discourage any student frustrating his/her
interest, ability and dream. Every teacher should try his/her best to find out the ways of success for the
students and guide them to achieve it.
Words: a. never (antonym); b. weaker (antonym); c. discourage (antonym); d. frustrating (synonym);
e. interest (synonym) f. ability (synonym); g. dream (synonym);
h. best (antonym); i. success (antonym) j. achieve (synonym).
Answer: a. always b. stronger
c. encourage d. disappointing
e. eagerness f. capability g. fancy
h. worst i. failure j. attain/gain
Set 6
A thing cannot become as precious as gold only by way of glittering. People in general, are charmed and
attracted by outward show of things and not by their own merits. Gold is a bright precious metal and its value
is recognized by all. Nevertheless, there are many metals cheaper than gold but look like it. They glitter for
some time and fade in course of time. They fascinate our eyes too. But their beauty and glamour do not last
long. But gold is such a metal that it can stand the wear and tear of time and shine till the last moment of
existence. In our society, there are so many people who are outwardly very gentle and nice. But after a period
of time, their real identity is revealed. They do not have intrinsic value and morality.
Word: a. precious (antonym) b. glitter (synonym) c. attract (synonym) d. outward (antonym) e. recognize
(synonym) f. fascinate (synonym)
g. glamour (antonym) h. shine (antonym) i. intrinsic (synonym)
j. morality (antonym).
Answer: a. valueless/useless b. shine/sparkle c. draw/attract d. inward
e. acknowledge f. attract/charm
g. dullness h. fade i. inherent
j. immorality.
