ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & synonym

Set 6

A thing cannot become as precious as gold only by way of glittering. People in general, are charmed and

attracted by outward show of things and not by their own merits. Gold is a bright precious metal and its value

is recognized by all. Nevertheless, there are many metals cheaper than gold but look like it. They glitter for

some time and fade in course of time. They fascinate our eyes too. But their beauty and glamour do not last

long. But gold is such a metal that it can stand the wear and tear of time and shine till the last moment of

existence. In our society, there are so many people who are outwardly very gentle and nice. But after a period

of time, their real identity is revealed. They do not have intrinsic value and morality.