ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & synonym

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & synonym
Read the following passage and then write the antonym or synonym of the words as directed below.
Set 7
Grass is vegetation consisting of short plants with long narrow leaves. The grass family contains some 9000
species, including both terrestrial and aquatic species. No other plant family has been so successful in
colonizing a broad range of habitats across the globe. Most grasses have inconspicuous flowers that are wind
pollinated. Certain species are cultivated as food crops. Others are employed in horticulture.
Words: a. consist (synonym) b. narrow (antonym) c. include (antonym) d. aquatic (synonym) e. successful (synonym) f. broad (antonym) g. habitat (synonym)
h. inconspicuous (synonym) i. certain (antonym) j. employed (synonym)
Answer: a. comprise b. broad/wide
c. exclude d. watery e. capable
f. narrow g. residence/abode
h. unclear/obscure i. uncertain
j. engaged.
Set 8
Illiteracy is a (a) curse (antonym). It is the root (b) cause (synonym) of
(c) ignorance (antonym) which
(d) frustrates (synonym) all
(e) development (synonym) efforts of the government. No development effort can (f) succeed (synonym) unless illiteracy is (g) eradicated (antonym). Eradication of illiteracy in a country like Bangladesh with so (h) vast (antonym) a population is
(i) undoubtedly (synonym) a
(j) gigantic (antonym) task.
Words: a. curse (antonym) b. cause (synonym) c. ignorance (antonym)
d. frustrates (synonym) e. development (synonym) f. succeed (synonym) g. eradicated (antonym) h. vast (antonym) i. undoubtedly
(synonym) j. gigantic (antonym)
Answer: a. blessing b. reason
c. knowledge d. fail e. improvement
f. prosper g. retained h. small
i. certainly j. small.
মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা
