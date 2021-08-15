ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & synonym

Read the following passage and then write the antonym or synonym of the words as directed below.

Set 12

The whispering wind from the river Jamuna makes the fir unsteady. They dancing of the flames remind

Meherjan of the turmoil in her life. Not long ago Meherjan had everything-a family, cultivable land and cattle.

The erosion of the Jamuna consumed gradually all her landed property. It finally claimed her last shelter during

the last monsoon. It took the river only a day to demolish Meher’s house, trees, vegetable garden and the bamboo bush. She had a happy family once. Over the years, she lost her husband and her family to diseases that cruel hunger and poverty brought to the family. Now, she is the only one left to live on with the loss and the pain.