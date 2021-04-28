ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & synonym

শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & synonym
Set 8
A thing cannot become as precious as gold only by way of glittering. People in general, are charmed and attracted by outward show of things and not by their own merits. Gold is a bright precious metal and its value is recognized by all. Nevertheless, there are many metals cheaper than gold but look like it. They glitter for some time and fade in course of time. They fascinate our eyes too. But their beauty and glamour do not last long. But gold is such a metal that it can stand the wear and tear of time and shine till the last moment of existence. In our society, there are so many people who are outwardly very gentle and nice. But after a period of time, their real identity is revealed. They do not have intrinsic value and morality.
Word: a. precious (antonym) b. glitter (synonym) c. attract (synonym) d. outward (antonym) e. recognize (synonym)
f. fascinate (synonym) g. glamour (antonym) h. shine (antonym) i. intrinsic (synonym) j. morality (antonym).
Answer: a. valueless/useless b. shine/sparkle c. draw/attract d. inward
e. acknowledge f. charm g. dullness
h. fade i. inherent j. immorality.
Set 9
The year before last year, Lipi, a 14 year old girl, had been in class 9 in a rural school in Rangpur. Lipi is the eldest of five children-three daughters and two sons. Their father is a day laborer working on other people’s land and mother is a homemaker and a part time worker at other people’s houses. The parents, particularly the mother, found it real difficulty to raise five children on the small income the father could earn. Perhaps that is why Lipi’s father wanted to marry her off. But Lipi was not ready to accept what her parents wanted to impose on her. She wanted to pursue her education. So long her mother stood by her, though secretly. But when her father arranged her marriage with Tara Mia, the only son of a farmer in the same village, she became a little upset. Tara Mia was a widower illiterate, but well off. His father had a few acres of arable land and was influential in the village. The marriage seemed to be inevitable.
Words: a. last (antonym) b. eldest (antonym) c. part-time (antonym) d. real (synonym) e. difficult (antonym) f. earn (antonym) g. accept (antonym) h. secret (synonym) i. same (antonym) j. widower (antonym).
Answer: a. first b. youngest c. full-time d. true e. easy f. spend g. reject h. hidden i. different j. widow.
