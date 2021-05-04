ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & synonym

Set 18

An intellectual is one who is an enlightened person. Literate persons give light to others. In every society we find intellectuals, such as philosophers, scientists, scholars, writers and critics. As they are enlightened persons, they feel responsibility towards, society. In a society all cannot be intellectuals. If a time comes when all are intellectuals, it would be a blessed time indeed. But at present all are not intellectuals and those who are intellectuals, have the great responsibility of guiding others on the right path. If today we have order and security in life, and if our life is better than that of our primitive ancestors, it is because the intellectuals, from time to time, have been guiding humanity on the path of felicity and amity.

Words: a. intellectual (synonym); b. enlightened (synonym); c. literate (antonym); d. light (antonym);

e. enlightened (antonym);

f. responsibility (antonym); g. blessed (synonym); h. guiding (synonym); i. security (synonym); j. amity (synonym);

Answer: a. scholar b. educated c. illiterate d. darkness e. ignorant f. irresponsibility g. happy h. leading i. safety j. friendliness.