ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & synonym

It was a cold and silent night. The weather was freezing. A group of monkeys were on a tree. They were clinging to its branches. Suddenly, they noticed a flock of fireflies. One of the young monkeys thought it was fire. He caught a firefly. He put it under a dry leaf and started blowing at it. Some other monkeys also joined in his endeavor. A sparrow came to its nest flying. The monkeys were sitting on the same tree. She noticed what they were doing. The sparrow laughed. She said, ‘Hey silly monkeys that is a firefly, not real fire.’ The monkeys did not listen to the sparrow. They continued to blow at the poor firefly. After some time the monkeys became very tired. Now they realized what the sparrow had said was correct. They set free the firefly and moved to a nearby cave.